Thembinkosi Zungu* knows he is lucky to be alive. If it hadn't been his day off, Zungu could have been among the group of security guards who almost lost their lives two weeks ago.

Last month, his colleagues were attacked by a group of robbers and shot at while transporting cash in Benoni, east of Joburg. Zungu, a cash-in-transit vehicle driver for G4S, watched in horror on TV as the drama unfolded.

“The second truck that was attacked that day was the one I drive in. I used to always hear about these incidents but that’s when it really hit home.”

In recent months, there has been a dramatic increase in cash-in-transit heists with the latest robbery attempt on Wednesday in Langeloop, Mpumalanga.

Data from the South African Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric) shows that 278 cash-in-transit heists were reported in 2016, soaring to 378 last year. So far this year, there have been more than 140 attacks.

Industry officials are reluctant to put a rand value to the amount of money snatched, but it was probably in the billions, given that there was about R136billion circulating in cash in the economy.

Cash represents some 58% of South Africa’s gross domestic product and 80-84% of all transactions are conducted with cash, making the robberies a serious concern, said Richard Phillips, chief executive of cash management company Cash Connect.

Three main cash-in-transit companies, SBV, G4S and Fidelity, together execute about 59500 physical transfers daily, operating just more than 2000 vehicles which have come under increasing attack from gangs using sophisticated assault weapons such as AK-47s and commercial explosives.

“Cash is a critical and important component of our economy and the cash-in-transit industry is a critical and important service provider to the national distribution of cash,” Phillips told a Joburg forum.

“It’s so important that if threatened or brought to a stop, we run the risk of bringing the whole economy to a stop.”

Zungu said it wasn’t until his colleagues were attacked that he began fearing for his own life.

“You keep telling yourself ‘it won’t happen to me’. But the reality is that if it happened to my colleagues, it’s going to happen to me one day.”

He was under increasing pressure from his family to quit his job but didn’t have other work. The police, he said, needed to do more to protect cash-in-transit vehicles.

“Every time this happens, the police aren't anywhere to be found and these guys are getting away with money every time. We need a lot of police presence and availability. We've become easy targets.”

Sizwe Mahlangu*, a cash-in-transit vehicle driver in Joburg, also feared for his life. “I give my wife and kids plenty of hugs and kisses before I leave home because it may be the last day that I see them.”

In his 19-year career, he had already been attacked twice on the job.

“The criminals tried attacking my colleague and I ended up shooting one of them. We almost lost our lives that day.”

Mahlangu also battled to go to work each day.

“I worry constantly. I’m always nervous. When I jump into that truck, the anxiety kicks in. It’s not normal to have to worry about being killed when you go to work every day.”

The salary he earned was “nowhere near enough” for the job, he said.

Workers in the sector have threatened to go on strike following the increase in heists.

The Federation of Unions of SA (Fedusa) has suggested that the salaries of cash-in-transit security officers which average about R11000 a month should be raised to R20000 because of the high risks associated with the job.

“No money is worth risking your life for, but we don't get paid enough for doing such a high risk job,” he said.

Fidelity Security acknowledged more needed to be done to protect its drivers. “All the various stakeholders in the private security industry are working together in partnership with the SAPS and Sabric to counter this type of crime and it is unfortunate that the number of incidents is increasing,” said Wahl Bartmann, Fidelity’s chief executive.

He said the company had met Fedusa and the Motor Transport Workers Union to discuss common concerns about the current heist pandemic.

“The industry met the unions yesterday and we’re meeting again in our individual company capacity to find solutions,” he said, adding that several measures were being put in place to ensure safety. - Additional reporting by ANA

* Not their real names

The Star