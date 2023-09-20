Johannesburg - The City of Joburg has vowed to lay criminal charges against any residents illegally connecting themselves to its water and electricity services. The City made the pledge after Naturena residents, south of Joburg, on Tuesday threatened to reconnect to the grid after City Power disconnected them for non-payment.

Kgamanyane Maphologela, Group Finance Director for Communications and Stakeholder Management, said they would lay criminal charges or effect arrests, impose hefty fines, and immediately disconnect electricity and water supply to those who illegally connect themselves to the services. “The City is beefing up its aggressive Credit Control Campaign to tackle electricity and water theft and lawlessness across the City – which result from illegal connection to services,” Maphologela said. He said the City was targeting suburbs and businesses where illegal connection is rampant, and is fully applying its Credit Control and Debt Collection Policy.

“The City is losing a substantial amount of revenue due to illegal connections of services,” warns Maphologela. He added that in the coming days and weeks, the City will intensify its credit control blitz against illegal connections of electricity and water services citywide. According to the City’s Credit Control Policy, illegal reconnection and/or tampering with water or electricity supply is a criminal offence. The City is empowered to take legal action against offending customers. Maphologela said the policy also enabled the City to disconnect services, demand full payment of arrears plus any illegal reconnection penalty fees to be paid prior to the restoration of services.

He said the City had in the past months effected level 3 disconnections of water and electricity supply to businesses that had illegally reconnected themselves to services. The level 3 disconnection means the City removes its infrastructure, which includes the metre, from the premises. All property owners who were struggling to service their accounts for various reasons should approach the City to avoid being cut off and arrange to sign an AOD. Customers may pay using any of the methods below:

– e-Joburg Portal: www.e-joburg.org.za – With EasyPay, facilitating a quick payment option at many shops that you visit on a regular basis, including Pick n Pay and Shoprite Checkers – Debit orders

– Direct deposits at major banks – ATMs – Internet and cellphone banking

– SA Post Office – Any council pay-point (Customer Service Centre) – listed below: – Midrand Civic Centre – 300 – 15th Road, Midrand.

– Sandton Civic Centre – 24 Fredman Drive, Sandton. – Roodepoort City Hall – c/o Berlandina and Dieperink Streets, Roodepoort. – Eureka House – c/o Marlborough Street & Rosettenville Road, Wemmerpan.

– Lenasia Civic Centre – c/o Rose Avenue & Eland Street, Lenasia Ext 2. – Thuso House, 61 Jorissen Street, Braamfontein – Ennerdale Ext 9 – c/o Katz Road & Smit Street, Ennerdale.