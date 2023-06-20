City of Joburg urges pensioners to apply for property rebates benefits

Johannesburg - The City of Johannesburg has urged pensioners who own residential properties to apply for pensioner rebates benefits by September 30. The City made the urgent decision as the benefits will lapse on June 30.

The City said pensioners stood to score big on the recently approved property rates, which saw the City approving only a 2% increase in the rates. The implementation of the new tariffs will be July 1. City Group Finance Department Director of Customer Communications, Kgamanyane Maphologela, said all applications for the rebates received by September 30 would be backdated to July 1. The City has also approved property rebates for different categories of pensioners, which will go a long way in providing relief for hard-pressed pensioners.

Pensioners aged between 60 and 69 whose gross monthly household income is lower than R11 904 and the property value up to R1.5 million (inclusive of the residential threshold value) qualify for a 100% rates rebate up to a market value of R1.5m (inclusive of the residential threshold value). Rates will be levied on the balance of the market value more than R1.5m. Pensioners whose gross monthly household income is more than R11 904.01 but equal to or less than R20 404, with a property value of up to R 1.5m (inclusive of the residential threshold value) and from the age of 60 qualify for a 100% rates rebate up to a market value of R1.5m (inclusive of the residential threshold value). Rates will be levied on the balance of the market value of more than R1.5m. – Pensioners of 70 years and above will not have their income levels considered and qualify for a 100% rates rebate up to a market value of R2m (inclusive of the residential threshold value). Rates will be levied on the balance of the market value of more than R2m.

These are the documents needed to submit the application process. – Certified copy of ID – Three-month bank statement – Proof of income OR