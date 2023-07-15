City of Joburg urges residents to appeal against valuation of their properties

Johannesburg - The City of Joburg has advised residents who objected to the general valuation of their properties to lodge an appeal if unhappy about the valuation process. Kgamanyane Maphologela, Director for Communications and Stakeholder Engagement, said the City of Johannesburg would like to inform ratepayers about the process that would unfold following the inspection and objection period that closed on 5th May 2023 for General Valuation Roll (GVR2023).

The GVR2023 comprises 934 652 properties, and the total objections received are 42 053 and represent only 4,5% of the GVR. Of the objections lodged, the City has finalised 13,000 objections. The City intends to finalise objections by the 30th of September 2023. He said they received 601 objections from non-residential/non-business properties, 9 454 objections from business and commercial type properties and 30 362 objections from residential properties. Maphologela also said they received 1 636 objections linked to vacant land - all totalling 42 053.

He said the Municipal Valuer Decision (MVD) on objections would be communicated directly to objectors and property owners if the owner was not the objector. “The General Valuation Roll (GVR2023) is a legislated process under the Municipal Property Rates Act (MPRA) in line with all its amendments. It is therefore important for all objectors and property owners to take note of key elements in the Municipal Valuer decision,” Maphologela said. He said should the outcome of the objection by the Municipal Valuer be an adjustment of more than 10% upwards or downwards the MVD would be presented to the Valuation Appeal Board for review of the MVD. The Appeal Board may confirm, revoke, or amend the decision.

Maphologela said to appeal to a property MVD, the objector or the property owner must first have objected to the property’s valuation during the objection period. The Municipal Valuer’s notice would indicate the starting and the closing date by when an appeal should be lodged. Reasons for the objection outcome may be requested at a prescribed fee. “An appeal to the Municipal valuer’s decision will be heard by a Valuation Appeal Board (VAB), which is an independent board that will be appointed as per the Municipal Property Rates Act 6 of 2004 as amended (MPRA). “A VAB will consider all appeals and all objections where the value has changed by more than 10% upward or downwards. The VAB is an independent body appointed by the MEC for Local Government.

“The VAB comprises a legal representative with sufficient experience in administration of justice and two or more Professional Valuers. The process for the appointment of the VAB for the City is currently in progress by the office of the MEC for Local Government. It should be noted that all sittings and scheduling of appeals are managed by the VABs as per the MPRA and not by the City,” Maphologela said. He said there was no cost implication to an appeal for the appellant, saying the appellant would be required to state why he/she doesn’t agree with the valuation of the property and what was considered to be the property value. “Evidence regarding this will have to be presented to the VAB. The appellant may be represented by a legal person, valuer, or any person of the appellant's choice. Any costs relating to the representation will be for the appellant’s own account.