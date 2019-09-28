City of Joburg’s award for handling of borer beetle slammed







The Polyphagous shothole borer infested this tree belonging to Andrea Rosen, co-founder of the Johannesburg Urban Forest Alliance. She treated the tree with organic pesticide and fungicide in a bid to stop the infestation. Dimpho Maja African News Agency (ANA) Johannesburg - A R300 000 arbor prize awarded to the City of Joburg, largely for its handling of the polyphagous shothole borer beetle (PSHB) infestation, is an “insult” and a “farce” to its citizens. Julian Ortlepp, spokesperson for the Borer Action Group, says it is “dismayed” that the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries and Environmental Affairs gave Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo (JCPZ) the National Arbor City Award this month. He refers specifically to the reference made by the adjudicators, who stated they were particularly impressed with the manner in which JCPZ have handled the PSHB infestation across the city. “It is, in fact, the absolute contrary to this,” says Ortlepp. “It boggles the mind how City Parks could have even been considered for this award, given its mismanagement of our trees and the PSHB crisis.

“What is also obvious is national government’s lack of understanding of the crisis and the severity of it by awarding City Parks with this award.

“Awarding this to City Parks also creates the impression that all is okay and everything will be fine.

“It is not so and we are facing an environmental catastrophe.”

The management and board of City Parks, he says, should rather be facing an enquiry into why they have chosen to “neglect their duty to protect our urban forest and how remedial action should be implemented”.

“It is way past time to get people who know and are passionate about trees to manage them.”

PSHB is a pin-sized ambrosia beetle endemic to the Far East, which embeds its larvae in the inner layers of a tree.

Once matured, the larvae makes its way out of the tree by tunnelling minute holes.

This stifles the flow of nutrients through the vascular system of a tree.

City Parks, says Ortlepp, has “shown absolutely no interest” in adopting a proactive approach to deal with the crisis and had resolved to only remove dead trees.

“It is a proven fact that by removing reproductive host trees, the beetle population declines significantly.”

City Parks maintains that removing all infested trees in Joburg would be an “ecological disaster as most infested trees are still very resilient” and not displaying immediate symptoms of fusarium dieback.

To date, it had removed 184 box elders.

“It seems to have been dormant in winter. The biggest concern is that there is no fixed modus operandi of the beetle,” says JCPZ spokesperson Jenny Moodley.

“It’s very fickle and challenging and no chemical solution has been approved.

“Ours is to stay focused and deal with the problem and residents are supporting us in this process.”

Ortlepp says City Parks had released statements in the past “that may be considered misleading and uninformed”.

“Professors from various universities and other professionals have spent countless days over the past years, meeting with City Parks to guide it on what action needs to be taken, to no avail. These professionals have wasted their time as the recommendations have not been implemented.

“This award is a slap in the face for those who are actively doing their best to fight this crisis: residents associations, private companies, home owners and highly respected academics.”

Ortlepp says one of the most-important aspects of trying to control the spread of the beetle is the provision of a dedicated facility to process the infested wood, which was requested almost two years ago.

“It’s a certainty that the lack of a designated dumping facility has led to the wider spread of the beetle as infested wood has been transported all over the city to dumps spread far and wide and sold as firewood on the side of the road. The movement is one of the fastest ways in which the beetle is spread and an incredibly important aspect City Parks has not dealt with.”

The “buck has repeatedly been passed” by City Parks to the homeowner and other city entities.

“Homeowners are expected to cut infested trees down and solarise them on their properties, an impractical and short-sighted proposal.”

The JCPZ says the PSHB has affected trees in eight of the city’s 135 wards.

“While this is not a significant number, it unfortunately remains active in the most treed parts of Joburg.

“JCPZ is therefore closely monitoring developments around research and is part of a national steering committee working with tertiary institutions; Forestry and Agricultural Biotechnology Institute at the University of Pretoria; the Institute for Environment and Recreation Management; and the Department of Environmental Affairs and Forestry to map and control the spread of the PSHB.

“JCPZ is also committed to removing and disposing of dead street trees while simultaneously accelerating the City’s tree planting programme.”

It says for the past 20 years, the PSHB has invaded cities like California “where they are yet to find a solution”.

“In the past three years the beetle has been detected in Pietermaritzburg, Durban, Ekurhuleni, George and Cape Town.”

