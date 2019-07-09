File image.

You can’t be a law enforcement officer in Cape Town with a beard, funky moustache or visible tattoos. In the wake of Major Fatima Isaacs, a Muslim member of the Sandf, facing disciplinary action for wearing her headscarf, a directive has been circulated to City of Cape Town law enforcement officers, reminding them they were governed by strict grooming rules.

Officers are not permitted to have beards, their hair may not be below the collar of their uniforms, and they cannot have any visible tattoos.

Richard Bosman, executive director for safety and security, said that one reason beards weren’t allowed was because they may hamper an officer in a physical fight.

“Long beards can place officers at a disadvantage when executing arrests and they become involved in physical confrontations with suspects,” Bosman said.

But the main reason, it seems, is “professionalism” and “commanding the necessary respect”, as explained in the directive.

“We expect staff to be neat and tidy at all times as is a standard for uniform services worldwide. They are the image of the City and they must adhere to City standards as employees,” Bosman said.

One officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said he was concerned about the effect restrictions may have on those with religious beliefs on grooming.

“I’m worried that my senior officers might use this as an excuse to harass me officers who have religious or cultural requirements for their hair might be afraid to speak out and ask for permission in case they have to choose between their jobs and their beliefs, fearing that maybe their senior officers don’t agree with the belief,” the officer said.

According to Directive 1/03/2017, as signed by chief of law enforcement services, Rudolf Wiltshire, officers must comply with rules governing the style of their facial hair.

“Faces must be clean-shaven but moustaches are allowed if neatly trimmed and it must be cut so as to follow the line of the upper lip.

“The moustache may not extend over the upper lip or extend side ward or downward beyond the corners of the mouth and it may not curl upward,” the directive says.

While officers may get away with a small, standard moustache, the leniency ends there.

“Beards as a rule are not allowed.

“Any deviation from this rule with only be considered upon application to the chief of law enforcement,” the document states.

If an officer wants to grow a beard, he must apply in writing with a motivation as well as approval from his line manager. If it’s for medical reasons, he’ll also need a letter from a dermatologist.

Bosman said “not more than 10” of the applications were approved.

When they were approved, strict restrictions still applied.

“Beards, if approved, must be neat and the length of the facial hair shall not exceed a centimetre in length. The neck area must be free of hair.”

Bosman said if an officer wanted to grow a beard longer than 1cm for religious or cultural reasons, it would be considered in a written application. These applications get reviewed every year.

No officers can be seen with tattoos while on duty, according to the directive.

“Tattoos are not allowed to be visible when on duty and must be covered in an acceptable manner.

“Material used to cover the tattoo must be of a similar colour to the uniform worn by the officer.”

Bosman said: “Tattoos can have a negative connotation in terms of some people’s perceptions, so we encourage officers to cover up.”