ActionSA has expressed deep concern over the defacement of their billboards in Soweto, allegedly by supporters of the ANC and EFF. The billboards convey ActionSA's message that it is the only political party capable of securing the nation's borders, and insourcing exploited security guards and cleaners.

According to the party’s National Chairperson, Michael Beaumont, the alleged vandalism reflected the fear of opposition parties because of ActionSA’s growing support. He said: “The billboards, displaying messages such as ‘Only Action Will Secure Our Borders’ and ‘Only Action Will Insource Exploited Workers’ stand in stark contrast to the policies of the ANC and EFF, which ActionSA alleges have endangered South Africans, exploited labour and sometimes facilitated illegal immigration. “These actions, according to ActionSA, demonstrate the fear of the ANC and EFF towards the increasing popularity of ActionSA, as their message gains traction among voters nationwide.”

Beaumont said: “In a country that values freedom of speech, the actions of the ANC and EFF supporters should be condemned because they are clearly trying to scare people just 12 days before the national elections. “This is another way for the political establishment to discourage us, which relies solely on donations for its billboards, unlike other parties that receive large sums from the government for campaigning. Beaumont said ActionSA would not be discouraged by the dirty tactics and called on the Independent Elections Commission (IEC) to investigate the ANC and EFF for “potentially breaking the law”.