ActionSA has expressed deep concern over the defacement of their billboards in Soweto, allegedly by supporters of the ANC and EFF.
The billboards convey ActionSA's message that it is the only political party capable of securing the nation's borders, and insourcing exploited security guards and cleaners.
According to the party’s National Chairperson, Michael Beaumont, the alleged vandalism reflected the fear of opposition parties because of ActionSA’s growing support.
He said: “The billboards, displaying messages such as ‘Only Action Will Secure Our Borders’ and ‘Only Action Will Insource Exploited Workers’ stand in stark contrast to the policies of the ANC and EFF, which ActionSA alleges have endangered South Africans, exploited labour and sometimes facilitated illegal immigration.
“These actions, according to ActionSA, demonstrate the fear of the ANC and EFF towards the increasing popularity of ActionSA, as their message gains traction among voters nationwide.”
Beaumont said: “In a country that values freedom of speech, the actions of the ANC and EFF supporters should be condemned because they are clearly trying to scare people just 12 days before the national elections.
“This is another way for the political establishment to discourage us, which relies solely on donations for its billboards, unlike other parties that receive large sums from the government for campaigning.
Beaumont said ActionSA would not be discouraged by the dirty tactics and called on the Independent Elections Commission (IEC) to investigate the ANC and EFF for “potentially breaking the law”.
“It's not fair for political parties to use illegal methods to campaign, especially when ActionSA has been gaining support through legitimate means.The truth is, the President of ActionSA Herman Mashaba, is the only mayor in South Africa who has hired almost 6 000 cleaners and security guards, despite facing opposition from his own council. ”
Beaumont added: “Mashaba is also one of the few political leaders who spoke up about the country's weak borders and the problem of illegal goods, even before it became a common topic in politics. In the coming days, ActionSA will keep building on our success as more and more South Africans are inspired by our vision of a fair and successful South Africa for everyone.
“Our volunteers are working hard in communities across the country to share the positive message of ActionSA, and they're not discouraged by the intimidation tactics of other politicians. ActionSA will keep convincing voters to make a difference at the polls on May 29th because we believe that taking action is the only way to make South Africa better.”
