Climate change may influence the crime rate in SA, research reveals









File picture: Pixabay Johannesburg - South Africa has one of the highest homicide rates on record at an estimated 36 per 100000 individuals, roughly six times the global average. The country is also experiencing climate warming at a faster rate than the global average. And this, say the authors of a new study, “heightens the importance of understanding potential relationships between temperature and adverse health and social outcomes such as homicide”. The team from the US, SA and Italy aimed to investigate the short-term association between daily ambient temperature and homicide in SA, using daily temperature data and a national mortality data-set from Statistics SA that included all recorded deaths from 1997 to 2013. “Our findings indicate evidence of a positive association between short-term increases in ambient temperature and the odds of death by homicide,” they write in Short-Term Association Between Ambient Temperature and Homicide in South Africa: A Case-Crossover Study. There were 246229 cases across all districts in SA over the full study period, including both definite (68356) and probable (177873) homicides, “which equates to a mean of ~40 per day. Maximum daily temperature ranged from 0.5°C to 47.8°C.”

The authors found a 1°C increase in same-day maximum temperature was associated with a 1.5% increase in definite homicides and a 1.2% increase in total (definite + probable) homicides.

The authors reported that a hotter day makes a homicide more likely on that day, as well as on the next day.

“This temperature-health relationship may be of particular concern in the context of climate change,” they write in the study, which was published in the journal Environmental Health, on December 16.

“The ability to include meteorological variables as a predictor of criminal activity and violent behaviour could prove valuable in resource allocation for crime-prevention efforts.”

Traditionally criminology research has investigated socio-demographic predictors of crime, such as sex, race, age and socio-economic status.

“However, evidence suggests that short-term fluctuations in crime often vary more than long-term trends, which socio-demographic factors cannot explain.”

This has redirected researchers to explore how environmental factors, such as meteorological variables, influence criminal behaviour.

“Several theories have been proposed to explain possible mechanisms underlying these relationships, including that temperature may influence behaviour, for example by changing the probability of convergence between a likely offender and suitable target, or by altering patterns of alcohol consumption.

“Biological theories suggest weather changes or extremes may act as a stressor that facilitates aggression.”

Previous studies indicate that “violent crime” as a broad category (often including murder, assault, burglary, domestic violence and/or rape) may be positively associated with ambient temperature “but evidence on the relationship between temperature and homicide specifically is more limited”, they write.

“Overall, our findings align with the existing literature investigating temperature and broad categories of violent crime.

“For example, a recent study in the US investigated 301 counties across 34 states, and reported a significant and approximately linear positive association between violent crime and daily temperature.”

The authors cite two local studies conducted in Tshwane on weather/climate and violent crime.

“One reported a 50% increase in violent crime on hot days compared to very cold days, while the other found that less affluent neighbourhoods had higher rates of assault in the summer than more affluent neighbourhoods but similar rates during the winter.”

A recent paper (see sidebar) on the links between heat and homicide reviewed 16 studies, noting that nine reported a significant positive association whereas the others reported positive but non-significant associations.

“The paper also raised concerns about the relationship between climate change and violence in South Africa specifically.”

For the present study, daily temperature data was drawn from the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Association of the US and the Agricultural Research Council.

Reported deaths include information on the date of death, cause of death according to the 10th revision of the International Classification of Disease and the location of death at the level of district municipality, of which there are 52 in SA.

“As violent deaths are known to be under/misreported in South Africa, we define two categories of cases. The first includes cases where the immediate or underlying cause of death was recorded as a homicide. We refer to this category as ‘definite’ homicides.

“The second includes violent deaths recorded as accidental or of undetermined intent that we consider likely to be homicides based on prior literature exploring this issue we refer to this group as ‘probable’ homicides.

“The two groups together comprise the ‘total’ homicides.”

The temperature-homicide relationship may be of particular concern in the context of climate change, especially in the absence of short-term adaptation, the authors write.

“Identification of areas and populations at risk for higher levels of violence due to short-term changes in temperature, combined with a more thorough understanding of the pathways by which these changes influence behaviour, could prove beneficial to policy measures such as those employed during heatwaves.

“This ability to include meteorological variables as a predictor of criminal activity and violent behaviour could prove valuable in resource allocation for violence prevention efforts and preparedness for first responders and healthcare providers.”

The authors are Abigail Gates, Mitchel Klein and Noah Scovronick of the Department of Environmental Health at Rollins School of Public Health at Emory University in Atlanta in the US; Fiorella Acquaotta of the Department of Earth Sciences at the University of Turin, Italy and Rebecca Garland of the Smart Places Cluster at the CSIR.