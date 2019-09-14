Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis is confident star winger Refiloe Jane has everything it takes to cut it in one of football’s toughest leagues. Last weekend, Jane made history when she became the first South African woman to sign for an Italian side when she joined AC Milan.

“She has everything to succeed in the Italian league, without a shadow of a doubt,” Ellis said. “There will always be challenges when joining a new club but I have no doubt that she will succeed.”

Jane, a veteran with more than 100 caps for Banyana Banyana, signed a deal which will see her at the Rossonere for at least one year.

After arriving in Milan last Friday, and having had only one training session, Jane was drafted into the Milan starting line-up against Napoli in a pre-season match by coach Maurizio Ganz. Milan cruised to a 5-0 win.

The Soweto-born footballer’s season starts today, with Milan away to Roma at Tre Fontane. She will don her favourite number 15 jersey at the Italian giants.

Ellis, who works closely with Jane as head coach of Banyana Banyana, is delighted.

“Words cannot describe the feeling when I heard that she signed for such a top club in Italy. We all know how well Italy did at the World Cup.”

She knew Jane was destined for a big club.

“She has proved her worth and really did well at her previous club, Canberra United.

“The dream and goal is always to play at a better club and league.

“She has worked really hard to realise her dreams.

“You have no idea what a good footballer she is. She reads the game really well and she is technically good. She is so multifunctional that she can play almost anywhere on the field and do a pretty good job.”

Ellis believes the Rossonere are getting a gem in the 27-year-old.

“She is a joy to work with and at times does things effortlessly most definitely amongst the best to have played for Banyana.

“There are obviously lots of expectations from everyone in South Africa but she is a focused person and will take it all in her stride.”

Former Banyana Banyana manager Vera Pauw, who also worked closely with Jane during her stint in South Africa, agrees.

“AC Milan has great plans, so Fifi will be part of a vibrant situation. And who knows where AC Milan will grow too. She can be sure that the whole club is behind the team.”

Pauw, who played at CF Modena in Italy, knows Jane has her work cut out.

“The Italian league can be a tough one. The best playing in Italy I found (when I played there) is there is always a fantastic bond within the team.

“But Fifi will have to get used to the different culture. Fifi is very modest in her approach whereas Italians are very extroverted. But this is good for Fifi’s development.

“The key thing is to stay the person you are. Italians respect that. Further, in Italy nothing counts but the performance. It is great fun outside the pitch but the only thing important is performing during those 2x45 minutes.”

The Saturday Star