Comedy versus rock; celebs to face each other in special edition boxing match

Johannesburg - He’s got fans from all over the world jumping off their seats with his immense vocal talent as frontman for popular rock band Prime Circle. But, can Ross Learmonth do the same when he steps into the boxing ring for his first-ever fight?

On Saturday, Learmonth will step into the ring for a celebrity boxing match which will see him come up against comedian Kevin Fraser. The fight, which will take place in Pretoria on Saturday,, will be live streamed in South Africa and the rest of the world as part of the Sportland Boxop event. Several White-Collar Fights will also be on the card, as well as five of South Africa’s top music performers will round out the night’s sports-entertainment offerings.

Jack Parow, Early B, Karen Zoid, YoungstaCPT, and Tidal Waves will be some of the performers that will be entertaining the crowds at the event. Tickets for the live streamed event can be purchased at www.itickets.co.za, while a limited number of VIP ‘in-person attendance’ tickets are also available. The Saturday Star caught up with Learmonth and Fraser ahead of the much-anticipated celebrity fight.

Prime Circle frontman Ross Learmonth. Supplied image. Ross “The Scottish African” Learmonth : How much are you looking forward to stepping into the ring on Saturday? I am super excited and cannot wait to get in the ring. All the preparation is now finally coming to a point: let’s get it on!

What kind of training have you done to get ready for your fight? Lots of running and just learning the proper way to box, going through a lot of bag work and technical as well as sparring a lot. It’s been a massive learning curve. Is boxing something new for you?

This is something very new. If you would have told me 12 months ago that I’d be in a boxing match, I would have burst out laughing, but I’m loving it. What do you make of your opponent Kevin Fraser? First off, I am a fan of his comedy, and I have great respect that he would jump into a ring and try this with me. I haven’t picked up on any weaknesses yet, but will have to see on the night.

How many rounds will Kevin last before you knock him out? I think with the head gear and short rounds, knockouts are hard. Again, let’s see what happens. I can not predict. What is your go-to move in the boxing ring?

Blocking, haha. Anything that scares you about stepping into the ring with Kevin? I am not scared at all. I am excited and can’t wait for the fight.

What song will be playing when you step out for your fight? My own monster by X Ambassadors. Comedian Kevin Fraser. Supplied image. Kevin “The Spindoctor” Fraser:

How excited are you to take on Prime Circle's frontman? I'm looking forward to it. It is daunting, something I’ve never done. What are Ross's weak points that you plan to expose on Saturday?

Hopefully, his knees, but if that doesn’t go down like a Christmas tree in January, I've got all the punchlines anyway. Do you fear Ross in any way? I have my reservations about that Middelburg monster that lies within him.

Have you been boxing for a while now or is this something fairly new to you? It's completely new to me, but 12 weeks does feel like a long time. How many rounds will Ross last before you knock him out? BOTH

What is your go to move in the boxing ring? The Spindoctor Vosho Pro-Max If there is a message you would like to send to Ross before the fight, what would it be?