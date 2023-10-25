Competition: Are you the Springboks’ biggest fan? – Win a weekend away for two valued at R20 000

It’s time to get behind the Springboks as they take on the mighty All Blacks in France this weekend.

We’d like you to show us your Bok colours. Send a selfie or a picture – of just you, with your family or with your colleagues or your neighbours – wearing your Bok shirts and other green and gold regalia and you could win a weekend away for two people at the plush Ivory Tree Game Lodge valued at R19 900.

Send your selfies to [email protected] by 11am on Friday, October 27 then check the @SaturdayStar this weekend to see if you are the winner.

The Saturday Star