Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSaturday StarNewsSportWorldOpinionTravelCanvas48 Hours
Independent Online | Saturday Star
Search IOL
IOLSaturday StarNewsSportWorldOpinionTravelCanvas48 Hours
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, October 28, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators

Competition: Are you the Springboks’ biggest fan? – Win a weekend away for two valued at R20 000

  • Win a weekend away for two people at the plush Ivory Tree Game Lodge valued at R19 900. Picture: Supplied

    Win a weekend away for two people at the plush Ivory Tree Game Lodge valued at R19 900. Picture: Supplied

Published Oct 25, 2023

Share

Johannesburg - Forget load shedding, forget about politics and definitely forget about the “wit kant”.

It’s time to get behind the Springboks as they take on the mighty All Blacks in France this weekend.

We’d like you to show us your Bok colours. Send a selfie or a picture – of just you, with your family or with your colleagues or your neighbours – wearing your Bok shirts and other green and gold regalia and you could win a weekend away for two people at the plush Ivory Tree Game Lodge valued at R19 900.

Send your selfies to [email protected] by 11am on Friday, October 27 then check the @SaturdayStar this weekend to see if you are the winner.

The Saturday Star

Related Topics:

JohannesburgSpringboksRugbyWorld RugbyRWC 2023