Competition: Debonairs pizza unveils South Africa’s first-ever pizzawrap and all new innovative menu

SMS "DEBONAIRS" followed by your name, surname & email address to 33258. Terms and conditions apply, sms cost R1.50 Pizza lovers across the country have a new reason to give in to their pizza cravings. Debonairs Pizza, South Africa’s leading pizza brand announces the launch of its latest menu, introducing innovative new offerings that promise to redefine the pizza experience for customers. As one of the country’s most loved pizza brands since its founding in 1991, Debonairs Pizza is proud to unveil South Africa’s first-ever PIZZAWRAP®, a reimagined ON THE DOUBLE® range, an all-new Pepperoni Pizza, exciting new sides and expanded Real Deal range catering for different occasions and experiences.

The groundbreaking PIZZAWRAP® is SA’s newest must-have ultimate on-the-go meal. Taste that fits in your hand and your daily hustle, the PIZZAWRAP is easy to hold, easy to eat and impossible to resist. It’s a pizza that moves with you in a triangular tortilla-style wrap loaded with toppings and cheese in every bite. Known for their iconic pizzas, Debonairs Pizza is consistently pioneering ground-breaking new products and offerings to meet the evolving tastes of its customers. “Innovation is core to our brand. Our latest menu reflects our commitment to continually pushing boundaries, bringing our customers something new and exciting while still providing good value” says Mmaphuti Rankapole, Marketing Executive at Debonairs Pizza. “Our customers shouldn’t have to choose between a great quality pizza and affordability. We know that the cost of living continues to rise, so we’re keeping our menu affordable while making sure to provide the quality, flavour and abundance our customers expect,” says Rankapole.

“Value is at the heart of our new menu offering great taste and amazing value at every price point. Our popular ON THE DOUBLE® deal is back, now offering TWO Pizzas at ONE great price.” This time, the brand has expanded the deal to their Clazzics & Deluxe ranges, giving more choice and more value. Debonairs Pizza has also expanded their range of sides, making sure that pizza time is about more than just pizza, it’s also about a feast. “Our Full Chicken Wings are the perfect companion to your favourite pizza in two bold flavours, because pizza and wings are made for sharing after all.” The pizza giant has also added Chicken Shots to the menu. These crispy bites, with a Sweet Chilli or BBQ dipping sauce, are the perfect go-to snack. Other AMAZING New Menu Highlights

• The much-anticipated Pepperoni Pizza is finally here, abundantly topped edge to edge with a new improved spicy pepperoni. • The Real Deal is also reimagined and back on the menu in six exciting flavours, with a new Chicken & Spicy Pine flavour added to the range. Available Nationwide