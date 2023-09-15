Johannesburg – A pair of denim jeans is a wardrobe staple for men and women, which can be styled for both daytimes as well as for more formal night time events. The pairing options are limitless and a good pair of jeans is a style essential. This has been the case for generations and with this in mind, G-Star Raw decided for their iconic Elwood denim from the 90s to make a spectacular return for the current generation.

Adopted by an up-and-coming generation of creatives and tastemakers, the Elwood has been worn by young people across the world. And to celebrate the epic denim’s return, G-Star Raw SA officially launched the 3D design from 1996 at the Wonderland Film Studios in Cape Town last week. And while the iconic denim originates from the 90s, the latest versions come with several updates. “The G-Star Elwood – with its 3D denim design that catapulted the brand onto the cultural radar back in 1996 – has returned with a fresh update,” G-Star Raw SA explained. “The iconic piece has adapted to the times while maintaining all the key design elements that made it iconic; the 3D knee patches, heel guard, saddle patch, 45-degree pocket and slanted thigh seams are what give the G-Star Elwood jeans their icon status.”