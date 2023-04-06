COMPETITION: Win an Easter hamper valued at R1000 with Cadbury and The Saturday Star

Johannesburg - Mzansi has an abundance of diverse cultures and traditions, many of which are reflected in how people enjoy their food. As Easter approaches, the age-old question once again arises, “what is the best way to indulge in the delicious milk chocolate shell and sweet filling of a traditional Easter egg?”

Cadbury are expert chocolatiers, with years of experience crafting delicious treats. While Easter is the ideal time for connecting with family and friends, it’s also a perfect occasion to treat yourself to some of the tasty delights on offer. Supplied image. The eggciting Cadbury Easter range is back with something for all egg lovers to enjoy! It wouldn’t be a true Cadbury Easter without everyone’s favourite, the melt-in-your-mouth Cadbury Fluffies Chocolate Coated Mallow Eggs. There’s also the yummy Cadbury chocolate Hollow Eggs filled with Whispers or Astros. Not forgetting the scrumptious, candy- coated Cadbury chocolate Hen’s Eggs, Cadbury Dairy Milk 170g Top Deck Bunnies slab as well as delicious Cadbury Mini Eggs.

While there’s no questioning how people should enjoy their favourite Easter eggs, there’s a pattern to how people generally partake. So, the next time you bite into a Cadbury Easter egg, ask yourself which egg-eating personality suits you best? Are you best described as a Connoisseur who relishes each tasty bite or a Gobbler who can’t wait to get a full taste experience in each mouthful? Could you be more of a technically minded Smasher or perhaps an Outlier who ignores convention and embarks on their own Easter egg eating traditions? If you are still not sure, then find out more about these different yet egg-streme egg-eating personalities below.

The Connoisseur As the name suggests, the Connoisseur reflects their expert judgment in all matters of taste by appreciating the art of eating an Easter egg, savouring the moment by separating each element of the treat individually. When approaching a Cadbury Fluffies Mallow Egg, they prefer to take their time. With each delightful crack they remove another small part of the Cadbury chocolate layer, peeling away the delectable outer shell, bit by bit, to unearth the fluffy white and purple marshmallow centre. When it comes to Cadbury Hen’s Eggs, the Connoisseur painstakingly enjoys the process of slowly licking off the candy coating to reveal all the chocolatey delight beneath. The Gobbler

In contrast, the Gobbler is a no-nonsense chocolate eater who thrives on gulping their treats in one swift go. They’re known to bypass the time-consuming process of working off the chocolate layers by biting right through a Fluffies Mallow egg for a combined marshmallow and chocolate taste. They have even been seen popping a handful of Cadbury Mini Eggs into their mouth all at once. The Shatterer Then there’s the ‘get right to it’ Shatterer who finds the fastest way to enjoy their Cadbury Easter egg by smashing the egg into tiny pieces before consuming it. While they usually favour Cadbury Hollow Eggs, with their hidden treats inside, they have also been known to attempt to crush a Top Deck Bunnies slab into smaller bite-sized pieces.

The Outlier Finally, the Outlier believes there isn’t one way to enjoy a Cadbury Easter egg. In fact the more bizarre the method, the more fun it is. Whether it’s toasting Cadbury Fluffies between slices of bread or sprinkling crushed Cadbury mini eggs into coffee, there are no rules for the Outlier when it comes to how to consume your Easter eggs. They especially like trying out new recipes and baked delicacies using Cadbury Easter eggs as the star ingredient. No matter your egg-eating persona, the range also provides an ideal opportunity to demonstrate to your loved ones just how much you care. Generously hide a favourite Cadbury Easter egg, with love, in places that have significance and enjoy watching their delight as they discover their Easter egg surprise.

Cadbury is once again inviting South Africans to create even more special Easter memories by joining The Cadbury Mzansi Hide* virtual Easter egg adventure. Kicking off on the 15th March, simply sign up to The Cadbury Mzansi Hide, pick a special spot anywhere on the South African map and send your egg-seeker a clue to help them find their specially hidden virtual egg. Follow #HideThemWIthLove for all the details. ‘’At Cadbury, we take pride in creating chocolate treats and unforgettable experiences that Mzansi’s chocolate lovers can enjoy in their own unique way. This Easter, we want to celebrate the diversity of South Africans, so no matter what your egg eating style, Cadbury has you covered with a delicious range that’s becoming synonymous with the Easter holiday,“ says Lara Sidersky, Mondelez SA Category Lead for Chocolate. The Cadbury Easter range is available from all major retail stores countrywide.