Concerns over Gauteng's action plan to tackle climate change









File image. It’s unclear whether the Gauteng government’s strategy and action plan to tackle climate change is the right approach, says Greenpeace Africa. The contents seem to be communicating a “massive, complex web of interdependent initiatives” with various departments taking the lead, says Happy Khambule, its senior political adviser. “The 10 priority actions are ambitious in the sense that they not only cover climate change mitigation but also adaptation capacity. This is important, but we’ve seen many times that if the resource mobilisation aspect... is not addressed, those action plans will not take off. “If you factor in the urgency of the climate crisis, which has been communicated by the UN’s Inter- governmental Panel on Climate Change’s 1.5 Special Report, and the urgency of what is required as per the Gap Report, it becomes clear that the quality and breadth of the activities are low and narrow.” Last week, the UN Environment Programme’s annual Emissions Gap Report warned how even if all current unconditional commitments under the Paris Agreement are implemented, temperatures are expected to rise by 3.2°C, “bringing even wider- ranging and more destructive” climate impacts.

Collective ambition must increase more than fivefold over current levels to deliver the cuts needed over the next decade for the 1.5°C goal.

Khambule says Greenpeace Africa commends the emphasis on renewable energy deployment and the increased focus on public infrastructure and public network sectors. “The proposed activities around the issue of mobility, however, seem out of touch with the ordinary Gauteng resident’s lived reality, and need to be reconsidered. The Gap Report is clear and every year the picture seems to worsen when it comes to global emissions.”

The country’s emissions profile is a micro-reflection of the global profile. “SA is increasing its emissions until 2025, even though the science and the impacts demand the opposite - that SA should begin to reduce its absolute emissions as early as 2020.”

South Africa is “stuck on a toxic path of dependency” and an “addiction to coal-led development, which is not what SA, or the world, needs”.

Vusi Ndukuya, project assistant for Action 24 - Active Citizens for Responsive Legislatures - a 30-month action co-funded by the EU aimed at fostering more effective public participation in environmental governance, believes the strategy is a “well-thought and comprehensive document”, which gives meaning to the provincial government’s steps towards acknowledging the climate crisis.

“But it not does not carry any sense of agency, particularly on the impact of climate change on women and lacks representation of the issue in current annual and five-year strategic plans as a cross-cutting issue.

Gauteng provincial budgets “do not seem to highlight the urgency of climate change.

“In the previous Medium-term Budget Policy Statement 2018, the provincial treasury only highlighted the impact of climate change and the environment on economic growth in the mining and agricultural sector, which they said had the potential to limit revenue streams for the province, but very little about an action plan geared towards mobilising communities to take part or building their capacity to be climate smart and resilient.”

The 10 programmatic areas are “too ambitious” for the provincial government to achieve in five years.

“They have not even started introducing the electric vehicles or more hybrid vehicles as a sign of a shift towards a low-carbon Gauteng.

“However, the City of Joburg has a fleet of hybrids and Tshwane Metro has introduced an energy efficient public transportation system through Areyeng. We hope other municipalities will do the same.

“Solar parks need skilled workmanship to be installed and maintained, while at the same time as part of climate mitigation, considering carbon footprint and a just transition in the process. However, what is not clear is a plan which addresses skills shortages in the sector while making sure the goods procured are locally produced.

“The government seems willing, but are not willing to transition with the working class, the youth and local entrepreneurs who can supply locally towards a low-carbon Gauteng economy.”

The Saturday Star