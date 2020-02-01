Concerns that the deadly coronavirus may hit South Africa









A woman wearing a protective mask arrives from Beijing at Cape Town International Airport, hugging her two kids. The coronavirus that erupted in Wuhan, China, in December has infected thousands of people and triggered alarm around the world. Henk Kruger African News Agency (ANA) Johannesburg - As South Africa mobilises against the deadly coronavirus, the concern is that it is just a matter of time before it slips through our borders carried by an infected air traveller. Across the globe, countries have been introducing countermeasures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, that has so far killed more than 200 people and infected 10000. This after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus a global health emergency. Health Minister Zweli Mkhize spoke to journalists and outlined how South Africa would detect, contain and stop the spread of the coronavirus. However, epidemiologist Dr Andrew Medina-Marino, head of research for the Foundation for Professional Development and senior researcher for the Desmond Tutu Health Foundation, said it was likely the coronavirus would spread to South Africa.

“I assume it will arrive in South Africa and it is much more likely that it will come in through an infected air traveller as opposed to coming through a border or a port,” said Medina-Marino, highlighting that the incubation period is two to 14 days, which also makes infection unlikely through someone travelling by sea.

He also said that based on the current limited information about the new virus, people who were immuno- compromised may be at increased risk for severe symptoms and they may be less likely to show up with typical symptoms.

Also of concern would be the clinical decisions or “hunches” at the primary health care level, specifically because the new coronavirus seems to present with typical flu symptoms of fever, cough and fatigue.

“Whether you are in the United States or South Africa and someone arrives at a primary health care clinic or a local GP with a cough and a fever, will they recognise coronavirus and will they know how to deal with it?” asked Medina-Marino.

Already neighbouring Botswana reported its first suspected case of the virus. Yesterday, the country’s ministry of health said the patient flew into Sir Seretse Khama International Airport in Gaborone on an Ethiopian Airlines flight from China.

The patient is currently in isolation at a health facility.

Mkhize said dedicated staff are working exclusively on the coronavirus.

“We have remained vigilant on developments regarding the movements and behaviour of the viral infection across the world and continue to engage the international academic fraternity to better understand how this virus behaves and its health effects,” he said.

A 24-hour hotline for clinicians has been set up, and the National Health Laboratory Service is available 24 hours a day to test for the virus. A number of hospitals have also been earmarked as centres to deal with the coronavirus.

“These centres have been chosen for their ability to isolate, manage, contain and conduct research on suspected or confirmed cases of coronavirus,” said Mkhize.

Temperature screening is also being conducted at ports of entry across the country.

“A total of 55 travellers were found to have an elevated temperature and referred to the nurse for further assessment. Of the 55, 14 were from China, one from Thailand and 40 were from non-endemic countries. No travellers were found to have symptoms consistent with current novel coronavirus and none required isolation,” Mkhize said.

Meanwhile, in China, two South Africans are under a 14-day quarantine in the city of Tianjin after they had moved from Wuhan, where the virus was first detected a month ago.

The University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Professor Thumbi Ndung’* , an expert on HIV/Aids, biomedical research and interventions, virology and immunology, said China had done “a very good job” in containing the coronavirus and restricting the movement of people.

“There should be no cause to panic. It’s possible the coronavirus could be contained before it reaches South Africa and that depends on the global response and how strong the virus is and whether it changes or mutates. Hopefully, it will be contained.

“All countries and their health systems have put out the alert,” said Ndung’* .

He agreed that the virus would pose a risk to those with compromised immune systems.

“The virus is more serious for people whose immune systems are compromised and given the high rate of HIV here, it could be a problem, but at the moment the focus is to contain it,” he said.

Meanwhile, in the city of Wuhan, one South African is holed up in his flat in an attempt to escape becoming infected by the virus.

It’s been several days since Duane Msimanga, a fourth-year student at Hubei University of Technology, has stepped outside.

“I’m basically indoors all day, just watching movies and playing games online, trying to distract myself from the fact that I can’t go outside,” Msimanga told the Saturday Star.

“I am a little scared, but I am not freaking out as yet, because I am indoors.When I go out, that is when I will start to really worry.”

The 22-year-old, originally from Midrand, Johannesburg, hasn’t even been able to go to the grocer to stock up on food.

“I’m currently living off what I managed to stock up on earlier. It’s also become a lot harder to find any open shops or ones with adequate stock.”

While several countries have announced plans to evacuate their citizens from Wuhan, South Africa has not been one of them.

Yesterday, Mkhize said that there was no evidence to support repatriation or emergency evacuations of South African citizens in China.

Msimanga says there is a general fear among South Africans living in Wuhan and other cities across China, following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

“It’s a new virus and we don’t fully understand it. But I also think it’s a bit harder on us (South Africans) because we are in a foreign land.”

“I think the South African government should look into the situation a bit more, and they should really consider the option of bringing us back, as the number of those infected keeps rising.”

Teacher Joss Potgieter is another South African who is under lockdown in Wuhan.

“Everyone is remaining in their apartments and we of course, cannot socialise. I have been inundated with messages and calls to check on me though, which I really appreciate.”

Potgieter says she has managed to leave her flat from time to time to pick up groceries, albeit taking precautions when leaving.

“Fortunately, the Chinese government is very proactive and hands-on in terms of ensuring we don’t starve.”

Back in South Africa there has been a run on face masks.

Clicks said it was in the process of replenishing its stock.

“We do sell face masks and are in the process of replenishing stock at stores that have sold out,” said Rachel Wrigglesworth, chief commercial officer.

