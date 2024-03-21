Conza’s Biscuits named winner of the 2024 702 Small Business Awards with MTN

Recently, at the highly anticipated award ceremony held at Primedia Place in Sandton, the winner of the 2024 702 Small Business Awards with MTN was unveiled. Amid the excitement of the event’s return, Conza’s Biscuits emerged as the distinguished winner, marking a triumphant celebration of entrepreneurial excellence. “At 702, we recognise the vital contribution that small businesses make to our economy and society. Through the Small Business Awards, we aim to celebrate the ingenuity and determination of entrepreneurs, providing them with the platform and recognition they deserve,” remarked Mzo Jojwana, Primedia Broadcasting’s head of content.

Conza’s Biscuits impressed the judging panel with their exceptional product quality and dedication to serving their community. Their entrepreneurial journey exemplifies resilience, vision, and a deep-rooted commitment to making a positive difference. In addition to Conza’s Biscuits, the awards also celebrate two outstanding runners-up: Sonwaro and Mo’s Crib, showcasing exceptional innovation and community engagement. “Their dedication to quality, creativity, and customer satisfaction truly embodies the entrepreneurial spirit that we aim to champion through these awards,” added Jojwana.