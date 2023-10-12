Joburg - Cope president Mosiuoa Lekota has called on the Israeli forces and the Palestinians to cease fire following the latest attacks on each other since Saturday. Lekota said the warring factions should find a solution to the conflict now rather than later.

“I am deeply concerned and disturbed by the current unfortunate developments in the ongoing Israel and Palestinian conflict. I call on the immediate cessation of hostilities and an end to violence,” he said. Lekota said the engineering of human suffering and loss of life, under any circumstances, could never be justified, saying the wanton destruction of property and infrastructure that sustains decent human living was an abominable attack on the sanctity of life. He said the current Israeli and Hamas leaders should ponder the long-term negative impact of violence among otherwise talented and outstanding young leaders of tomorrow, saying it was unconscionable to bequeath them an inheritance of hate and violence.

“We in Cope reiterate our firm conviction that compromise, tolerance and peace are the only ingredients necessary to resolve the conflict in the Middle East. We call on the intensification of diplomatic efforts to progress the two-state solution. All UN resolutions should be respected and implemented without any further hindrances. “We urge that both parties pick up the pieces and build from the ruins of the Oslo Accords. We call on the UN, as the legitimate forum, to reclaim its rightful place in resolving this conflict and others worldwide,” Lekota said. He said the late Yasser Arafat and Yitzhak Rabin were visionary statesmen who inspired humanity that even under challenging circumstances, human beings could build bridges of tolerance and peace. It is possible.