Costa Titch’s lead dancer and choreographer, Angelo Mokonenyane: ‘I’m dancing because I want to change the world’

Johannesburg - If you’re rap fan, you’ll most likely be very familiar with renowned dancer and choreographer Angelo Mokonenyane. Better known as 250machine in dance circles, Mokonenyane was one of the lead individuals responsible for the hot dance moves in renowned rapper Costa Titch’s music videos and live shows.

Now his stint with the talented rapper was sadly cut short, after Costa Titch died unexpectedly earlier this year. The famed rapper and amapiano star died two hours after collapsing on stage at a gig, leaving rap fans and Mokonenyane distraught. “It’s been a difficult few months.Titch was my mentor and someone who gave me one of the best opportunities of my career, so its been a difficult pill to swallow.”

Renowned dancer and choreographer Angelo Mokonenyane. Supplied image. The Bloemfontein-born dancer and choreographer, who now lives in Joburg, says aside from fuelling his creative mind, the rapper taught him many life values. “Costa Titch who was my mentor showed me more than just dance. He was an unbelievable individual that thought the world of the people he worked with. I thought I was just his back up dancer, but to him I was a brother. “He showed faith in me and always had the nicest things to say about me. I overheard a conversation he had with someone where he basically said I would blow up in a few years’ time.

He said Costa Titch taught him values to live by and to “keep pushing, don’t stop, change the world, unite people and spread love and positivity”. “Those are the three things I live by because of him. Love and positivity , unity and letting your talent be seen for the greater good.” Last year, the dancer embarked on a personal project, in the hope of empowering those who are battling in life.

For a year, Mokonenyane has roamed the streets of Johannesburg in search of street dancers to assist them with choreography and to help them improve their dance moves. Renowned dancer and choreographer Angelo Mokonenyane. Supplied image. His hope is that the street dancers can fulfil their potential of becoming great dancers and eventually getting them off the streets. When Mokonenyane has free time, he now spends it at various intersections in Joburg, teaching streets dancers how to improve their craft.

“I used to work in Bryanston and every day I would drive around, and sometimes even take walks. Just seeing these guys dancing on the side of the road, and how they would get little to no attention made me heart sore.” Renowned dancer and choreographer Angelo Mokonenyane helping street dancers. Supplied image. “Some are so talented , but they aren’t appreciated. Drivers look down at them. I took the initiative and said let me build something, it may be small but the bigger plan will unfold at the end of the day.” Mokonenyane said the bigger plan was to build an agency.

“I want to give these dancers a space where we can get professionals to teach them and show them the way and give them business ideas, so that they don’t have to limit themselves to being on the streets and earning a R2 or R5. I want to show them that you can actually make proper money if you have the right people and resources around you.” He drives the streets of Joburg in search of dancers in every corner of the City of Gold. “No matter where I am driving, if I see a group of dancers, I seize the opportunity and try to help out who I can.

“As much as they make my day, I am also making theirs.” He says that many street dancers are sceptical when they first see Mokonenyane. “I am light skinned, so they do doubt whether I can actually dance,” he laughs.

“They don’t know that I am trained. When they see me doing the choreography they are actually surprised. They can’t believe that I am good. I try and give them as much advice as I can. I take down their contact details and chat to them regularly to see where I can help.” Dancing has changed Mokonenyane’s life and he is almost certain that it can have the same effect on the street dancers he crosses paths with. “Dance is very spiritual because its emotional. You can have a conversation with people with just your body. It has changed my life, I have met people I never ever imagined. I have found myself in spaces I never thought possible.

“Now I can sustain my own life and for them it can happen... A lot of these guys are so used to what’s happening on the streets and it’s hard to convince them to have patience. You’re not going to be big automatically. These things take time.” The project has even landed Mokonenyane a gig with renowned coffee brand, Nescafe. The brand selected a handful of ambassadors to promote their latest #StartYourDayWithMorecampaign.

Renowned dancer and choreographer Angelo Mokonenyane helping street dancers. Supplied image. Part of his role is to continue his fine work of inspiring street dancers armed with a cup of Nescafe coffee to kick-start their day. Mokonenyane teaches the street dancers several different moves. “Most of the street dancers do pantsula, so they would teach me pantsula, and I would teach them amapiano. We shoot videos and post it on social media and it it does really well.”

“I teach the Mnike , the Yay, the Voshos, the normal amapiano moves. Sometimes I show them hip hop moves, to just show them they are capable of more.” He says some are sceptical and often decline the help. “Some, ask me how much money I am going to give them. They shoot a video and want to leave. But that’s not the purpose of what I am trying to achieve. Knowledge is more powerful then the money, knowledge will take you way further.”

Mokoneneyane started from nothing and worked his way up to becoming one of the most renowned dancers in SA. “I’m born and raised in Bloemfontein. I come from a family that’s not very rich. My dad was a teacher and all he wanted was for us to become doctors or lawyers. My mom was more of that person that saw the potential in my dancing and encouraged me to go for classes and competitions.” Renowned dancer and choreographer Angelo Mokonenyane helping street dancers. Supplied image. “I would bask and do things for free, go to events and do it for no money. I would dance for nothing. But I knew there was a bigger vision than just making money. I realised that I am able to change the world with what I do. Even if I’m doing it for free now, I know that one day it will pay off.”

He says dancers on the street often lack the motivation and support. “Its really important that these dancers have individuals who show faith in them and encourage them. These guys don’t have motivation and someone who puts an arm around them for support. Standing on the street is horrible because drivers can be terrible and make you feel worthless.“ Renowned dancer and choreographer Angelo Mokonenyane. Supplied image. “Words mean everything. All they need is for someone tell them every now and again that they doing a good job.”

Mokonenyane knows just how difficult it is to work on the streets. “It’s a difficult hustle. I once did promotion work giving flyers to people at intersections and it was the most terrible job I ever had. I wasn’t even asking for money but people looked down on me.” “The (street dancers) have to ask for money, and that is a very difficult thing and these guys face this every single day. They have to have hard hearts. An experience like that can break you.”