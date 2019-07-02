In 2016, the country watched as eight journalists stood up to the public broadcaster to protest against the censorship imposed by COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng and the capture of the newsroom. They would become known as the SABC8. While many may remember the headlines, photos and footage that circulated during that time, few know the real story: the way lives were changed while history was being made. Now, Foeta Krige, one of the SABC8, shares his version of events: how it came about that eight very different journalists from within the public broadcaster, each with their own unique background and motivation were brought together by circumstance to fight the mighty SABC in the name of media freedom.

This forms the backdrop for a lesser-known story - one of death threats, intimidation, assault and the eventual death of Suna Venter. Was it a natural death caused by stress, or were there more sinister forces involved?



It''s not paranoia if they’re really after you. Randomness. It took billions of years and trillions of random events to make it possible for humans to walk the earth.

Even today, our lives are shaped by calculated as well as unforeseeable occurrences. The problem is to differentiate between the two. I still believe the events that unfolded in 2016 were a result of both.

Unfortunately, the mind is a gullible and fragile organ, susceptible to the myths and stories designed to fit our uncertain realities and to make sense of our unpredictable surroundings. In our struggle to survive, we have to observe, compare and search for clues and links, accepting some while rejecting others, all in order to feel safe and be able to face another day. Some would ascribe what happened to coincidence. Unfortunately, there were just too many incidents in too short a time to believe that they were not somehow related.

Yet it would be paranoia to blame everything that happened to us on dark forces. It was time for a break. On Wednesday, 14 September, Madelaine and I were on our way to the Kalahari to spend time with close friends at an isolated lodge nestled in the sand dunes near Askham. Travelling in the car with former colleague and Monitor presenter Cobus Bester and his wife, Elmaré, we listened to music and chatted. We were looking forward to spending the next couple of days in peace, close to nature and away from the stress and anxiety that had overshadowed the past months. Jamaine and Madelaine’s mother was alone at home. Suna had reluctantly agreed to take leave and was preparing to go to her family’s beach house at Oyster Bay in the Eastern Cape. That Monday, 12 September, I had written a letter to SABC management from Suna and me. I sent it to James Aguma and Hlaudi Motsoeneng, and cc’d Simon Tebele, Sebolelo Ditlhakanyane, Angie Kapelianis and Mannie Alho.

We would like to bring to your attention: From Friday, 26 August, your employees Ms Suna Venter and Mr Foeta Krige started receiving a series of threatening SMS-messages on our personal cell phones. Ms Venter received the first SMS portraying her as a liar and traitor. Mr Krige received his first SMS on Monday, 29 August. The last SMS’s to date were received by both employees on Monday, 5 September, with a decidedly threatening undertone. The aim seemed to be to intimidate the employees to stop them from proceeding with legal action involving the SABC.

The employees would like to point out that the intimidation started two days after the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee’s meeting in parliament with SABC executives. At that meeting, the so called SABC 8, but especially the 4 employees who won their labour court case, were called, amongst others, ‘liars’, ‘traitors’ and ‘racists’. This is also the kind of language that punctuates some of the SMS’s. It is also during that meeting that Mr Hlaudi Motsoeneng (COO) vowed to ‘deal with RSG’.

It is worth noting that the two staff members concerned work for RSG: Current Affairs. Several of the messages contain or refer to facts that were contained in highly confidential correspond ence between co- workers or between co-workers and their attorneys. It is thus clear to us that our communications are being intercepted and the content leaked in order to perpetrate the act of intimidation. In regard of the above, we request assurances from the SABC regarding our safety, as well as assurances that an investigation into the matter will be launched.

We trust that you will attend to the matter urgently. We never received any written response, but I urged Suna to take her leave in a place where she would be safe. The soothing sound of tyres on the road, coupled with ever-changing scenery blurring past at a steady 120 kilometres per hour, was just what I needed.



Four hours and almost 400 kilometres later, we stopped at the Spur in Vryburg for brunch before tackling the next 200 kilometres to a guest house outside Hotazel, our destination for the first night. We were just settling in at our table when I received an SMS. 11:13 OK YOV WERE WARNED The number was different this time, but the grammar was as bad as ever. “F***!” I said, startling those around me. I showed them the message. “What now?” Madelaine asked. “Jamaine and my mom are alone at the house. We cannot leave them there.” I then received another message, this time from Suna. She had got the same SMS at the same time. After sleeping at her parents’ place the previous night, she was busy preparing for her road trip the next day.

While Madelaine and I contemplated turning back, Suna took the message to the head of detectives at the Florida police station, Lieutenant Colonel Chowles. His reaction was frustrating, yet unsurprising: “Don’t worry about it. It is only intimidation. You’ll be okay. Jamaine will be okay in the house. Everyone will be okay”. “What the f***?” I mumbled to myself after receiving the feedback from Suna.

“How does he know she will be okay?” Later that day, Suna informed me that she had spoken to a contact, who had then introduced her to a member of the local Community Policing Forum who lived two minutes from our house. They had promised to keep an eye on the property and on our family. This was reassuring to a certain extent, but when we arrived at the guest house that night, the uncomfortable nervous feeling was back.

Both Madelaine and I were having second thoughts about our ‘relaxing’ few days away, imagining our daughter and her granny alone at home, security doors locked, watching TV, waiting, listening for strange noises. We knew that this was a game to intimidate. We also knew that if someone had wanted to harm any of us, they could have done so on multiple occasions.

But the uncertainty and fear that something might happen while we were far from home, left us feeling helpless and guilty. After an early breakfast at the guest house the following morning, we drove on a bad gravel road towards Askham, a small town in the Northern Cape, where we enjoyed lunch. We checked in with Jamaine, happy to find that the night had passed without incident. Suna also checked in.

She was on her way to the Eastern Cape, where she would spend the next ten days. She was 160 kilometres into the first leg of her journey, just before Kroonstad, when one of her car’s tyres had a blowout that damaged the rim. She sent me photographs of the tyre, which seemed to have some side-wall damage, either from driving for a stretch with a deflated tyre or from having a blow-out at 120 kilometres per hour.

After changing the tyre next to the road, she headed to the first workshop in town, where she bought and fitted four brand-new tyres. She did not want to add to the uncertainty in her life by travelling with fears about the safety of her vehicle. Despite the setback, she was in good spirits, looking forward to the solitary escape to the beach house. But before arriving back in Johannesburg after the ten-day break, she would have to deal with three more blow-outs.

Our destination was a couple of kilometres away from the entrance gate to the farm Leeupan, surrounded by red Kalahari dunes. The bush camp consisted of a few structures covered with corrugated-iron roofs, their walls rugged, made of scrub branches bundled and tied together to keep out the scorching sun, but porous enough to let the breeze through. There was an inside toilet with a gravel-covered floor, like the floors of the sleeping quarters and kitchen.

The outdoor lapa with fireplace, chairs and a swinging couch was enclosed with jagged iron wood logs, planted firmly in the red sand. It was the perfect weekend retreat, surrounded by good friends, cold home brew beer, camp fires, fresh air, beautiful sunsets and dazzling latenight starlight. Normally, I would have relished the fact that we had no cellphone reception, but I was worried about not having contact with our daughters and family back home. When we left the Kalahari the Sunday morning, we were eager to get home and in touch with our loved ones.

Cobus was in the driver’s seat of his Toyota Fortuner, and I was sitting next to him, with Madelaine and Elmaré in the back, when we heard a loud bang. The vehicle started to swerve out of control, but Cobus managed to steer us safely onto the shoulder of the road.

For a split second, I caught myself scanning the surroundings, looking for a possible perpetrator. I tried to reason with Madelaine, who was shaking like a leaf, believing that we had been shot at. I could not help thinking of Suna’s blow-out. I checked the tyres on Cobus’s Fortuner. They were all new. This had been its first out-of-town road trip.

● SABC8 costs R280 and is published by Penguin Random House.

The Saturday Star