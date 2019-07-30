A golden mole.

The upmarket Acres Estate on the border of Faerie Glen Nature Reserve, outside Pretoria, is described as combining city living with wildlife. But Friends of the Faerie Glen Nature Reserve are objecting to some houses in this development, saying they pose a danger to rare species such as the golden mole.

The conservation body turned to the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, in a bid to force the City of Tshwane to allow it access to the building plans and related records.

The city earlier refused to hand the body the plans, because it felt that the applicant was not entitled to them.

The applicant, however, said that it needed to study the building plans as it felt that some of the houses in the estate were built without considering the environmental impact on the adjacent Faerie Glen Nature Reserve.

Another fear is that there may be further development in the area and that some of the existing houses, which it said also obscure the view of the reserve, would serve as an example for those to come.

The applicant claimed that the city acted outside its rights in terms of conserving the area when it gave the green light for the development of the estate in the first place.

Louise Kritzinger, chairperson of the applicant, said in papers before the court that the building plans were required by the friends of the nature reserve so that it could enforce its rights towards protecting this area.

The complex forms part of the northern boundary to the reserve.

Kritzinger said some of the estate’s houses had been constructed in breach of the environmental management plan for the area.

The reserve is situated next to the Bronberg mountain range and it comprises various ecological systems. It is also home to several critically endangered plants and animals.

One of these is the rare golden mole species, called the Juliana’s golden mole. The Bronberg is the only area in the world where this species can be found. They are blind and live under soft sand. They are reportedly vulnerable and face extinction.

The applicant said that inappropriate construction impinging on the reserve and along the range and its ecosystem was one of its major threats.

It further stated that it is doing all within its power to protect the ecosystem and it even managed to restrict the walking of dogs in the reserve.

The respondent, meanwhile, said it wanted to see the building plans which were approved and those still to be approved for the estate.

But the city, among others, said it would encroach on the commercial rights of the architects.

The applicant said it would not show these plans to anyone else, but it needed to study them.

According to court documents, experts recommended at the start of the development that the bulk and height of the houses should be placed in such a way that it blended in with the landscape and the reserve.

But it appeared that some of the houses were erected on the building line, just 3m from the critically endangered species.

Others were too high, which obscured the view of the reserve.

The court was told that the reserve was an unique urban nature reserve which has to be preserved.

The application was postponed indefinitely as the City’s opposing papers were not yet ready.