Covid-19 pandemic has worsened mental health problems among athletes - world-renowned sports psychologist

Johannesburg - Adrian McInman isn’t surprised by the increase in athletes who have withdrawn from sporting events to focus on their mental health. While mental health issues have been a long-standing problem in the sporting world, the Covid-19 pandemic has further exacerbated the problem, said the world-renowned sports psychologist.

“The sporting world has been suffering for a very long time due to people in positions of power not having university sports science training and athletes performing sub-optimally due to not receiving comprehensive mental skills training,” McInman told the Saturday Star this week. “However, the Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated the situation and made it more obvious. Athletes and just as importantly support staff need mental skills to help with all sorts of issues arising from the pandemic. “There is the perceived unpleasantness of quarantines and bubbles and the added difficulties of travel. There are also the health problems and deaths of friends, family, and colleagues and family members having difficulties, such as lockdowns, and not being there to help them.”

Last month, one of the US’s most celebrated athletes, who is also considered one of the greatest gymnasts of all time, Simone Biles, shocked the sporting world when she pulled out of the Tokyo Olympic Games to focus on her mental well-being. Simone Biles shocked the sporting world when she pulled out of the Tokyo Olympic Games to focus on her mental well-being. File image. A few months before that, tennis champion Naomi Osaka similarly stunned fans and the sporting community when she pulled out of the French Open. Last week England cricketer Ben Stokes announced that he was taking an indefinite break from all forms of cricket.

In South Africa, Proteas cricketer Quinton De Kock also recently took a “mental break” and withdrew from a domestic T20 tournament. De Kock acknowledged that he was feeling the strain of living in bio-secure “bubbles” which are a reality for international cricketers. McInman, who has vast experience in working closely with athletes and sports teams in 26 different countries, and is the author of two books – Phenomenal Performances, and Phenomenal Performances 2 – said mental health issues continues to be a problem in sport due to a lack of sports science and mental health skills training.

In this file photo taken on May 30, 2021 Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates after winning against Romania's Patricia Maria Tig during their women's singles first round tennis match on Day 1 of The Roland Garros 2021 French Open tennis tournament in Paris. Photo by MARTIN BUREAU/AFP “In sport, sadly, many high-ranking people, such as head coaches and directors of football, cricket, and other sports are only ex-athletes. “There are not enough board members, senior administrative staff, and coaching staff with sufficient sports science university education. They don’t understand how massively powerful consistent and compulsory mental skills training can be to help reduce such problems. “Currently, there are no incentives to get such qualifications. I believe that head coaches and directors of football, cricket need financial help to obtain such qualifications and paid extra upon graduating.”

McInman said that extreme mental toughness is required for every athlete to get to the top. Many social media commentators, like UK’s Piers Morgan, have criticised Biles and other athletes for pulling out of sporting events. Morgan labelled Biles as “weak” for withdrawing from the Tokyo Olympic Games.

“To get to the top in sport, music, business, or anything, you have to be mentally tough. If an athlete pulls out of a competition, the public can easily criticise them for being mentally sensitive. In the case of both Osaka and Biles, there is a degree of truth in that assessment. “I assume taxpayer's money was spent on Simone, she has pulled out, and there is not enough time for others in the United States to replace her. If she had been mentally tougher, that might have been avoided. “Likewise, Naomi pulled out, disrupting the competition. If she had been psychologically harder, she would have handled the situation more effectively and may even have won the competition. So it is easy to be viciously judgmental.”

South African -Cape Town -29 November 2020 - Ben Stokes of England batting against South Africa during the second KFC T20 game at Eurolux Boland park stadium in Paarl. The game was played in a empty stadium since mass gatherings at sporting events was not yet allowed in South Africa. photograph: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) “Stokes, however, can easily be seen as being mentally strong for avoiding a meltdown by simply opting out of competition. “That was a sensible, mature, and reasonable decision... But the situation is far more complex than that,” said Mclnman. He believed that De Kock had every right to take a “mental break” without having to provide a detailed explanation.

“He didn’t need to elaborate. If you injure your body you have a break from sport to rehabilitate and the public don’t think anything much about that. The same thing should be the case if you need time to rehabilitate your brain. It should not create any fuss. “Quinton and all athletes are just humans who just happen to be better at sports than most people. They are not supermen and superwomen. Most athletes and especially ex-athletes who end up in support staff or administrative positions are actually more scared of discussing mental issues.” The New Zealand-born sports psychologist added that the onus shouldn’t fall on athletes to speak out about their mental well-being, but it is rather those that are responsible for them that should do the talking.

“The adults, should be considering the athlete’s welfare. It is unfortunate what happened to Naomi and she arguably was not mentally strong enough, but I am glad it happened. “The way tennis badgers players after matches at Grand Slams is unnecessary and borders on cruel and unfair treatment. “I do not believe there are many journalists and many parents who would like to be grilled by a room full of journalists with probing questions like, ’To what extent did you cooperate with your fellow journalists today?’ and ’Did you give your children enough quality attention today?’ Imagine having such questions about your work performance thrown at you after every day’s work! That needs to change.

“Many teenagers pursue sports because they are not academically or intellectually gifted. Many are simply not equipped for such self-examination. We need, as adults, to be more professional about our demands on them, and more empathic concerning what they have to deal with.” McInman also suggested athletes delete all their social media accounts to minimise negativity in their lives. “I suggest to all my athletes and support staff that they should consider deleting their Facebook and Twitter accounts so that they experience less negativity.

“We should have structured mental skills and life skills training for the athletes, coaching staff, support staff, and administrative staff. If everyone in sporting associations received such training, then there would not be the need for athletes to feel the need to bare their souls on national television.” McInman said we need to be focusing on the need for mandatory, long-term, everyday mental skills training. “That does not sound so sexy to discuss compared with the more titillating meltdowns that are happening, but it’s where the focus and money should be spent. We all know that prevention is better than having to deal with damage later.”

World-renowned sports psychologist Adrian McInman working with the Sri Lankan womens cricket team. File image. Mental health fitness is central to the success of an athlete and sports teams, he said. “I always remind myself of a study conducted by Peter Terry and Andrew Slade. They assessed 208 male Karate participants 40 minutes before a competition with two basic questionnaires that asked them very simple questions about their emotional state. These were not questions about sporting technique, tactics, or biomechanics. They were just assessing basic things like how tense the athletes felt. “The results were earth-shattering. They realised that by just asking these few simple questions, they could correctly classify 92% of the athletes as winners or losers before the event began. It was, as I always teach my athletes and coaches, almost unnecessary to compete. By the time the competition begins, the result has almost been determined.

“That is not sexy for fans or journalists, but it’s the truth. So if say the Proteas are not training mental skills consistently and effectively, they are more likely to suffer and thus are less likely to win the World Cup. “It is simple, but not widely accepted by those in power. How an athlete is thinking and feeling on match day and the days leading up to the competition is massively important and powerful. Without that being ideal, you have little chance of winning.” McInman said with the right sports science and mental skills training, South African athletes and teams would thrive.