Covid-19 will wreak havoc in Gauteng schools, teachers union warns

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

“Corpses can neither be taught nor can they teach.” That’s the stance of the SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) in anticipation of the reopening of schools. “The first priority is the safety of all our learning institutions because we cannot afford to lose lives,” its secretariat said, stressing that all the necessary health precautions must be taken seriously to “avoid schools and colleges being new epicentres of the virus”. “We are concerned about the readiness of the provincial departments with regard to the availability of health and safety essentials that have to be put in place in the learning institutions at least two weeks before any activity can take place,” it said. On Monday, Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga and Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande are expected to announce details around the reopening of educational institutions. Motshekga’s department has proposed that schools reopen on a phased basis.

A national Covid-19 curriculum recovery plan it drafted that was leaked last week stated that pupils in grades 12 and 7 could be the first to return to school on May 6, while grades 11 and 6 are planned to return on May 20, with all the remaining grades expected to return in June and July.

“All of us will be part of a meeting with the minister tomorrow,” Basil Manuel, the executive director of the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) said.

“We’ve raised a number of issues with her over a period of time and we are hoping when we meet that we’ll get reports on how these issues have been resolved.

“I don’t know what her responses are going to be, but it does seem as though the opening of schools on May 6 is unlikely. But we have to hear from the minister and the DG.”

Teachers are worried, he said.

“Some of them are fearful of going back to the unknown because they have families at home who could be compromised if they get the illness.

“Parents are fearful of sending their children to school. I’ve received more than 30 letters from concerned parents. These are real social concerns that we need addressed before any decisions are made,” Manuel said.

Sadtu said the phase of staggering in compliance with alert level 4 is both for safety and curriculum requirements. “Safety comes first and catch-up programmes are dependent on safety and not the other way around.”

There are numerous minimum requirements for any phasing in or staggered approach to the reopening of educational institutions, including that they be fumigated and disinfected.

Schools must be provided with proper sanitation, “which means the delivery of water tankers with guarantees of water inside those tankers” in all institutions that have no running water and hygiene toilets must be provided where there are no flushing toilets.

“There can be no hand hygiene without continuous water supply. Pit latrines are by design a health hazard and we are informed that this virus is more vicious to those who have these types of pre-existing conditions,” Sadtu stated.

Temperature scanners must be provided “for the daily screening of everyone”. The relevant government departments must ensure that educational institutions have sufficient soap, disinfectants and sanitisers and “that hygiene is part of the curriculum”.

All classrooms and workshops must be provided with sanitisers to be used at entry and exit, it said.

“The departments must hire more staff to clean and sanitise the classrooms and offices as frequently as possible. These workers must have the prescribed personal protective equipment (PPE) and protected from any form of abuse.”

Desk screens must be provided to avoid learners touching each other and chairs, tables or desks “must be sanitised all the time”. High-quality masks must be provided and it must be made “mandatory that everyone wears them all the time inside and outside classrooms”.

The delivery of these must be guaranteed before any reopening of educational institutions can be effected.

“The 1.2m to 1.5m social distancing inside the classrooms and workshops shall not be compromised and that the space for the teacher/lecturer to walk between rows of desks or chairs shall be in compliance with social distancing.”

“The availability of psychosocial services is of paramount importance to help institutions of learning build resilience to defeat the fear brought by the virus.”

Transportation of learners and students must comply with social distancing regulations and modes of transport should be sanitised.

“Safety must be a priority and continuous hygiene training takes place to become a school culture ... We hope the ministers will have a moment to read our statement and consider all the minimum requirements. We must not make a mistake because this virus is brutal and we should not undermine its viciousness.”

Manuel said when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the five alert levels on Thursday, it “presented new issues that we have not yet tabled with the minister.

“Cross-border teaching is a major issue. What happens when a teacher who lives in Mpumalanga and teaches in Tshwane needs to travel to work? The same issue goes for a teacher living in Joburg. They aren’t able to travel, so how do they get to work?

“There’s also the age issue. What happens to our many teachers who are in that position over the age of 60, and what about our immune-compromised teachers under the age of 60?

“I can go on and on. There are also the special schools where the teacher, depending on the disability of the child, needs to take the child to the toilet. What will the level of PPE be there? What about social distancing?”

Speaking to the SABC this week, education expert Mary Metcalfe said: “We have to invest in alternatives to the lockdown, making sure that our schools practise the necessary community health routines that will make it safe for learners to be at school without spreading the virus.

“The phased introduction of learners going back to school makes sense, but South Africans must be conscious of the fact that this is tentative."

Saturday Star