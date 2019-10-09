Johannesburg - Police in Gauteng said at least one of the suspects wanted after an armed robbery at the Cresta Shopping Centre on Tuesday afternoon was still on the run.

On Tuesday, alert police officers shot dead one of the suspects and arrested another after a shootout in New Canada, Soweto. The officers had spotted one of the getaway cars on the highway when the police activated a 'lookout' after the robbery.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathaphelo Peters said the investigation was still ongoing after the alleged armed robbers robbed a Dion Wired electronics store at the Cresta Shopping Centre.

Mall management confirmed the incident on Wednesday and said a security guard was shot and injured during the robbery.

The management said the security guard was recovering after the incident. He is currently in hospital.

Virginia Bester, Cresta’s General Manager, said in a statement on Wednesday: “We can confirm that our onsite security teams responded immediately to the incident and notified the South African Police Services (SAPS), who acted immediately.

“Centre security with the assistance of the SAPS teams chased the suspects by vehicle from the centre, who were captured shortly after the incident and merchandise recovered. Our shoppers and security teams are currently all safe and we will continue to support the local SAPS team in their investigation into the matter.” said Bester.

Bester said the security guard was receiving medical attention at a hospital and was recovering.

“We are grateful that there were no injuries to our shoppers or tenant staff. The safety of our shoppers and staff members is our top priority and we will continue to support the local SAPS team in their investigation and to ensure safety at Cresta Shopping Centre,” said Bester.

Footage posted on crime activist Yusuf Abramjee’s social media showed that a mall security guard was shot in the arm. The video shows the bleeding security guard being taken away by another, seeking medical attention.

Peters said police officers from the Anti-Gang Unit spotted one of the getaway cars - a Nissan NP200 on the highway and gave chase before a shootout ensued. The other getaway car was a white VW Polo, which was last seen headed towards Pimville on Tuesday.

Peters confirmed police recovered a firearm in the Nissan NP200 and said it would be sent for ballistic testing to establish links to previous crimes.