Cricketer Tazmin Brits feels Proteas Women will have to play ‘fearless cricket’ if hosts are to stand a chance at T20 World Cup

Johannesburg - Tazmin Brits knows a thing or two about playing in high- pressure situations. Having competed at a World Cup with the Proteas Women, and also as a javelin thrower on the global stage, Brits has been through it all.

Story continues below Advertisement

The opening batter and wicketkeeper for the Proteas admits that playing at a World Cup was one of the most nerve-racking experiences she’s ever had as a sportswoman and athlete. “I have only experienced one World Cup and it was probably the most nerve-racking experience I have had since my javelin throwing career. It remains a huge honour and you do experience a sense of pride. I cannot speak on behalf of all players but I felt there was a lot of pressure. “Facing top-notch players you have never faced before, and doing this while the world is watching, is not easy and sometimes your nerves get the better of you. I do think, though, the more you are exposed to such situations and allowed to gain experience, the better it could possibly be.”

South African batter Tazmin Brits at the crease in a T20I against Sri Lanka at Bidwest Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on February 3, 2019. South Africa won by two wickets with two balls to spare. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA). So, it’s hardly a surprise that Brits has some nerves heading into the T20 World Cup next year. Brits is part of the squad that will aim to make history next year by becoming the first South African cricket team to win a World Cup. South Africa plays host to its first Women’s Cricket World Cup in just under two months, which is set to take place at three iconic stadiums in the country – Boland Park in Paarl, St George’s Park in Gqeberha, and Newlands in Cape Town.

Story continues below Advertisement

Despite the nerves, Brits says she is excited to be playing in her second World Cup with the Proteas. “I have previously been fortunate to have been selected for the ODI (50 over) World Cup but never a T20.” She says that playing a World Cup at home makes it so much more special and exciting.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The word excited is an understatement. Having family, friends and an entire nation behind you can only make one want to give even more of yourself for your country. “Playing on home soil should give us a massive advantage as we will know the conditions a lot better and having your own people surrounding you would play a big part. As sportsmen and women we push ourselves to achieve the highest level. Representing my country at a World Cup is a huge privilege and honour. It is the reward for all the hard work and sacrifices one puts in.” The Proteas will be aiming to make history by becoming the first South African cricket team to win a World Cup.

Brits believes the team has a good chance of making history. South African batter Tazmin Brits at the crease in a T20I against Sri Lanka at Bidwest Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on February 3, 2019. South Africa won by two wickets with two balls to spare. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA) “Just the thought of it gives me goosebumps. We are more than capable. We have so much talent in this group and many match winners.” She says they need to play fearless cricket to stand a chance.

“It’s wanting it more than anyone else. We have been saying we need to play fearless cricket and back our abilities. I believe if we do that, with the amount of talent we have, we could clearly stand our ground and become world champions. “I feel a good understanding and relationship between the players, and knowing that everyone’s role is important in achieving a successful end result is crucial.” Aside from making history, Brits says winning a World Cup will help improve support for women’s sport in the country.

“Winning a World Cup will make a difference in women’s sport in South Africa. I feel the support has improved but it could still be better. This World Cup will showcase the talent and abilities we have and with this I hope we gain more support from our supporters.” While team chemistry is important when competing in a tournament, Brits admits that not being able to play together often has made that difficult. “Having team rivalry during the domestic season does add a bit of animosity but when push comes to shove, the team chemistry is increased and we become strong as a unit.

“Talent and skill is necessary. But chemistry develops through playing together consistently. It is important that everybody gets along, supports one another and enjoys spending time with each other.” She says lifting the T20 World Cup next year would be a dream come true for her. “Winning would be an amazing achievement but wining it on home soil would be the ultimate dream come true. I would be absolutely ecstatic and in seventh heaven.”

Brits has also opened up about her preparations for tournament, saying she’s worked hard to make sure she is ready and firing on all cylinders. “I have put in the hard yards. I have tried to remain disciplined with my eating habits and exercise regime. I have also been working on ways to improve my technique and my fitness level.” She says it’s been an honour to wear the green and gold.