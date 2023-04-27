Crime Prevention Wardens to enhance police visibility at ward level

Writes Charmaine Kgopa, Assistant Director: Media Relations, Gauteng Department of Community Safety Johannesburg - The Gauteng Provincial Government is introducing ward-based policing through the recruitment of 6 000 Crime Prevention Wardens.

This comes after the Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi pronounced in his State of the Province Address that fighting crime is an apex priority. The Premier joined by the MECs for Community Safety, Faith Mazibuko, and e-Government, Mzikayifani Khumalo will on Sunday, 30 April 2023 oversee the pass-out parade of a cohort of 3 000 Crime Prevention Wardens at Giant Stadium in Soshanguve, Tshwane. This marks the deployment of the wardens into Gauteng communities to ensure the safety and security of residents. The wardens will be strategically placed in 361 townships, informal settlements and hostels (TISH) areas across Gauteng.

Police visibility is a beneficial crime-fighting technique that can yield positive results such as reduced crime incidents targeted at specific locations with dense populations. Increased police visibility will ensure that Gauteng residents feel safe through various law enforcement operations, including street patrolling and timeous response to emergencies and community intelligence gathering. The newly recruited Crime Prevention Wardens are expected to provide "early warning" in terms of community intelligence gathering as part of ward-based policing. The wardens will also be responsible for working with communities and Community Patrollers, schools, and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEA) in eliminating elements of crime such as lawlessness, vandalism, and corruption across communities.

Given the complexities and dynamics associated with crime as well as its generators, partnership at societal level becomes imperative. It is established that crime prevention is a multi-sectoral issue that requires a multi-pronged approach. Thus, the National Development Plan (2030) heightens the importance of building safer communities through the establishment of partnerships within communities. The cohort will be recognised as “Peace Officers” in line with section 334 of the Criminal Procedure Act (Act No. 51 of 1977) whereby they may arrest any person who contravenes the law. They will use e-Policing solutions such as drones, CCTVs, helicopters, e-panic buttons, helicopters and high patrol vehicles to ensure timeous response to crime incidents such as car hijackings, robberies, murder and gender-based violence amongst others.