Johannesburg – The DA in North West has written to Acting Premier Nono Maloyi, who is also the MEC for Co-operative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs (COGHSTA), to intervene at the Mmabatho water treatment plant to bring the quality and safety of purified water to the level of acceptable standards. Freddy Sonakile, North West DA spokesperson on Co-operative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs, said the Blue Drop Watch report, released by the National Department of Water and Sanitation, had indicated that although the water at the plant meets the chemical compliance standard, the microbiological compliance was recorded at only 48.89% and this posed a significant risk to residents and could increase the risk of spreading cholera.

“The report further states that regular maintenance and the testing of purified water is inadequate in accordance with SANS 241 standards, and that the results are not entered into the national Department of Water and Sanitation regulatory information system (Iris). “The water in Mahikeng and surrounding areas has been reported to have a bad smell and taste. The report underlines the fact that mismanagement and under-qualified staff are only part of the underlying problems in the Department of Co-operative Governance and Human Settlements,” Sonakile said. In February 2023, Premier Bushy Maape, announced that he established a water steering committee that would work closely with the National Department of Water and Sanitation to address North West’s water challenges.