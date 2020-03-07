‘Curbing road carnage needs collaborative effort’

JOHANNESBURG - Road deaths do not discriminate. Regardless of age, race, gender, creed, financial standing or even if you are a righteous law-abiding citizen, drivers, passengers, cyclists and pedestrians could find themselves as one of the growing number of road fatality victims in the blink of an eye. Last weekend alone, about 31 people from various walks of life were killed on Gauteng’s roads. These deadly collisions claimed the lives of a pregnant woman and her unborn child, a 1-year-old baby, a pedestrian and a jogger. These fatalities occurred around the province’s main and arterial routes in areas including Daveyton, Vanderbijlpark, Honeydew and Soweto.

The Gauteng Community Safety Department told The Saturday Star this week that they were aware of the distressing road deaths over those 72 hours and admitted that it was a cause for concern.

“The Gauteng Department of Community Safety is concerned about the number of tragic road fatalities which took place on Gauteng’s roads over the past weekend,” spokesperson Ofentse Morwane said.

He added that those road fatalities ,as well as collisions in general, reverse the gains that the province had recorded since last year’s Easter season period in maintaining road safety.

“The department regularly undertakes road safety campaigns across the province to raise awareness about the importance of adhering to road traffic laws, targeting both motorists and pedestrians.”

Morwane also highlighted the need for pedestrians to ensure that they make themselves visible to motorists while walking along roads and to continually be aware of their surroundings.

“Pedestrians walking on the busy roads are also a major concern as they normally do not have reflective clothing which makes it difficult for the drivers to see them.

“We therefore dissuade our people from walking or jogging on the roads wearing headphones, drunk and crossing busy roads without observing as these results in many deaths.”

While the department insists that they are determined to improve their joint law enforcement operations on various major and hazardous roads, Morwane believes the responsibility to keep all those on Gauteng’s roads safe does not solely rest on the government.

These sentiments were echoed by the AA spokesperson Layton Beard who said all road users were obligated to do their part to ensure their safety.

“Government needs to make road safety a priority but they can’t deal with it alone,” Beard said.

He explained that 90% of road fatalities were caused by human errors.

“Too many people are not obeying rules of the road, overtaking dangerously, not wearing seatbelts, using their cellphones while driving and driving under the influence of alcohol and other substances.”

He also listed speeding as a major concern, particularly in Joburg.

“No one is above the law and if the speed limit is 60 (km/* ) you simply can’t decide that you would rather drive 80 (km/* ).”

He also pleaded with motorists to ensure that their vehicles are roadworthy before driving them.

“You as a driver is obligated to look after your car and make sure it is in a good condition.”

He added that the other 10% of road fatalities where a result of environmental factors such as flooding and poor visibility from smog.

While Beard believes that Gauteng’s main and arterial roads were in a decent condition, more could be done to improve infrastructure.

“An example is Allandale road in Midrand where there is a big pothole on that single lane which is very dangerous for motorists.”

Beard also believes that road safety education needs to be addressed as soon as at primary school level.

