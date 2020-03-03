Cybercrime warning for those who travel

Travellers who frequent airports around the globe might fear their personal belongings being stolen but are often unaware that their virtual possessions are arguably at an even higher risk of being infiltrated by cybercriminals. While there are no official figures for South African travellers both in the country and around the world who have been affected by cybercrime, local law enforcement authorities admit it is a growing problem. This includes accessing sensitive and confidential data through public wi-fi and the installation of spyware. Brigadier Piet Pieterse, Hawks’ head of the electronic crime unit, said his team were aware of the growing offence and were working towards keeping the country’s visitors and citizens safe from cybercriminals. “The directorate for priority crime investigation is one of the key investigative organs that represent a specialised investigative capacity, whose focus is on crime that are a national priority such as serious economic crime, with a key consideration being the combating of cybercrime,” said Pieterse.

A recent US study found that 20% of travellers are subject to cybercrime when abroad while another American research, conducted by global technology firm Morning Consult, discovered that despite 40% of survey respondents acknowledging it was likely they would be targeted by cybercrime while travelling, 70% were still engaging in high-risk behaviours.

This includes connecting to public wi-fi, charging a device using a public USB station, or enabling auto-connect functionality on their devices, all of which puts their information at risk.

This often gives cybercriminals the opportunity to steal their identities, access their personal and financial information and with the right software, these new age thugs can even covertly activate a camera, monitor emails and read stored files.

The South African Fraud Prevention Service last year announced that some types of identity fraud increased by as much as 99% in 2018, largely attributed to travellers being more concerned by securing their passports, bags and wallets and not doing enough to safeguard their digital devices.

Cybercriminals use the opportunity to pounce on tourists as they are often more relaxed when travelling - this is when they are most likely to let their guards down.

“Organised crime syndicates utilise the proceeds of cybercrime to finance other organised criminal operations.

“It is advised that travellers be alert at all times and if they suspect that they are being targeted, it is sensible that they immediately refrain from completing the task on the computer and/or cellphone instrument.

“Do not allow a unknown person to assist you, rather report the incident immediately to law enforcement and relevant client services.”

Meanwhile, Doros Hadjizenonos, the regional sales director at Fortinet, a multinational corporation which delivers security solutions for global businesses, advises travellers to pack lightly and try and limit the number of connected devices they carry.

“Be sure to remove as much personal data from those devices as possible, and take the time to back up data and devices to a secure cloud.”

Hadjizenonos suggests using encryption software to keep sensitive data private, keeping devices turned off and locked with a password when not in use, not reusing passwords, refraining from using USB charger ports and being aware of wi-fi and Bluetooth risks.

“Cybercriminals looking to steal data often spoof public wi-fi networks in various settings, including airports, coffee shops, and hotels.

“Turn off automatic connections for wi-fi and Bluetooth on your phone, confirm that a business’ wi-fi SSID matches what you are seeing on your phone, and set up your phone as a hotspot as opposed to using public wi-fi networks.”

The Saturday Star