DA cries foul of SABC ban of its advert

The leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA), John Steenhuisen, has accused the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) of censorship after the broadcaster banned its recently launched elections advertisement campaign. This week, the ad, which features the burning of the national flag, raised eyebrows and sparked controversy.

“Saturday Star” has seen a rejection letter by the public broadcaster addressed to the Independent Communications Authority of SA (ICASA), dated Thursday, May 9. “The SABC informs the Independent Communications of SA of its decision to reject the Democratic Alliance’s political advertisement campaign which, amongst other things, depicts the burning of the national flag. “The SABC has been monitoring the outcry from South Africans of all races condemning the advertisement which is currently in circulation on various media platforms. Likewise, the SABC believes that the advertisement encourages damage of treasured national symbols.

“The national flag is a national symbol which represents diverse elements of the country and national unity. Additionally, It is expected that the national flag should be accorded with dignity and respect. Thus, a flag is not a representation of a political party but the nation at large,” the SABC said. The ban by the public broadcaster comes hot on the heels of criticism of the DA by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who said the burning of the flag is “treasonous”. “The burning of the national flag in a political advertisement is treasonous. Our country’s flag is a sacred symbol in our national life,” he stated. “It is despicable for a political party to destroy a symbol of our unity and existence as a nation.”

The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, also slammed the DA for desecrating a national symbol, saying steps need to be taken to ensure that this matter is dealt with accordingly. The minister indicated he has already instructed the acting director-general, advisers and the legal unit of his department to advise him urgently on the steps he needs to take to ensure recourse is achieved whenever national symbols are desecrated. On Thursday, Independent Media reported that former ANC leader in Tshwane Kgosi Maepa opened a case of crimen injuria and treason against the DA at the Brooklyn police station.

Maepa also called on the IEC to sanction the DA for its controversial and “divisive” ad. “I feel strongly as an individual that the IEC must also act and take action against them because (the DA) has registered with them to be in the elections. They did not register to create anger among South Africans. My demand is that the DA must not participate in the elections,” he said. DA leader John Steenhuisen slammed the SABC for banning its flag saying this move is unprecedented in a democratic country.

“In an unprecedented attack on our democracy, deployed ANC cadres at the SABC have banned the DA’s latest advertisement from the air to hide the truth of how the ANC has burnt our country to the ground. The DA will fight to the highest court in the land to defend our constitution,” Steenhuisen said. The DA has not formally reacted to the banning of its ad by the SABC. However, the party says it will be launching its ad in KZN this weekend. “Following the launch of the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) last TV advertisement almost a week ago, which the SABC subsequently banned from airing in an unprecedented act of censorship, DA Federal Leader John Steenhuisen is set to release the party's next TV advertisement at the KwaZulu-Natal Rescue Rally, the biggest DA political rally in the province in 30 years.