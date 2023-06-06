DA urges Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi to release lifestyle audits of his cabinet members

Johannesburg - The DA has vowed to put pressure on the Premier Panyaza Lesufi to release lifestyle audits results conducted on his provincial cabinet members. The plan to put pressure on Lesufi came after he gave a written reply in the Gauteng provincial legislature that he would only release the results after three more MECs have undergone audits.

Despite Lesufi’s response about three outstanding lifestyle audit reports, Gauteng DA spokesperson on finance MEC Adriana Randall said there was no concrete proof the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) has conducted lifestyle audits on Members of the Executive Council (MEC) and Lesufi. Randall said lifestyle audits were critical if the GPG was committed to rooting out corruption. “For a long time now, the DA in Gauteng has been pushing the provincial government to release the findings of its lifestyle audits. During his maiden State of the Province Address (SOPA), Premier Lesufi indicated that the three newly appointed MECs would undergo a lifestyle audit.”

She said in a reply to her questions tabled in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature (GPL), Lesufi indicated the process would be complete after the three outstanding lifestyle audits on the new MECs were concluded. “However, it is concerning that to date, the lifestyle audits completed on the remaining MECs, and the Premier have not been released. Furthermore, the next set of lifestyle audits will be conducted on director generals, heads of Departments and chief executive officers of GPG entities.