Wednesday, June 14, 2023

DA urges parents and guardians to urgently apply for Grade 1 and Grade 8 online admissions

File - Parents getting assistance with registering at the launch and switch-on the online admission application system for Grade 1 and 8 at the Diepsloot Community Centre. Picture: Dimpho Maja/ African News Agency (ANA)

Published 3h ago

Johannesburg - The DA in Gauteng has urged all parents and guardians to apply on time for their children’s 2024 academic year online admissions.

The online admissions for Grades 1 and 8 for the 2024 academic year will commence tomorrow, Thursday, June 15, and close on July 14, 2023.

Gauteng DA’s Shadow MEC for Education Khume Ramulifho said his party believes the department has reviewed and tested the system before the application process starts on Thursday.

“We hope the department has learned from previous experiences and there won’t be any glitches. Earlier this year, the DA demanded that the online admission process be opened in April to give parents and schools time to prepare and ensure all learners are placed. However, the department ignored our call, which will result in thousands of learners not being placed on time and depriving them of their constitutional right to access education,” Ramulifho said.

He said the department has the responsibility to ensure that all learners are placed, saying this process must strive to guarantee parental choice.

“We urge the department to ensure regular communication with parents and guardians until the process is complete. The department must also share centres where those who do not have access to the internet or gadgets must be able to go to apply on time,” he said.

Ramulifho said the DA would continue to monitor the process and encouraged all parents and guardians experiencing problems to seek help at their nearest district office.

The Saturday Star

DADepartment of Basic EducationGautengBasic EducationschoolsTechnology

