Dangerous power station emissions cause early deaths

Dangerous emissions from Eskom’s Kendal power station caused between 67 and 144 early deaths in and around the Highveld Priority Area (HPA) in 2018, research by US air pollution expert Dr Andy Gray has shown. Gray, who modelled the air quality and health impacts from Kendal, found its emissions were responsible for between 61 and 130 early deaths in and around the HPA between November 2018 and October 2019. Located between Joburg and eMalahleni, the HPA was declared in 2007 because of high levels of air pollution. Gray’s report, along with a report by US coal plant expert Dr Ron Sahu, were submitted in a letter this week to Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy by groundWork, Earthlife Africa, and Vukani Environmental Movement, documenting Eskom’s violations. In the letter, written by the Centre for Environmental Rights (CER), the organisations ask Creecy to take “immediate action to stop the toxic pollution from Kendal”. The expert reports were included to inform Creecy’s decision-making “in relation to the pending enforcement action” against Eskom.

Gray found that in 2018, Kendal caused sulphur dioxide (SO2) 10-minute average levels more than four times the World Health Organization-recommended maximum at Hlanga Phala Primary school, 11km away. It also created ambient SO2 10-minute average levels over two times the WHO recommended maximum in the nearby township of Ogies.

“There is not only a Constitutional duty upon you to protect people in the Highveld from Kendal’s emissions, which are harmful to their health and well-being, but there is also a heightened duty imposed by the Constitution to protect children in the area, who are more vulnerable to the impacts of air pollution,” the letter read.

The groups urge Creecy “not to back down from the firm justifications for enforcement action against Eskom” following a compliance notice issued by Creecy’s department in December last year.

“Instead of complying, Eskom filed an objection to the compliance notice, which is currently suspended, pending the Minister’s decision to confirm, modify or cancel it,” said the CER, in a statement.

Sahu, who reviewed Kendal’s emission reports from April 2016 until March this year, recommended it be shut or all its units rapidly retrofitted with properly designed fabric filters to effectively control its dangerous emissions of PM and improve air quality and pubic health.

He determined during this period, Kendal had 2 712 exceedances of its AEL limit of 100 mg/Nm3 for average daily PM and PM exceedances became three times more frequent starting in April 2018. It has never returned to pre-April 2018 frequencies. According to Sahu, January this year had the most PM exceedances.

Eskom said it acknowledged the environmental breaches emanating from its operation of Kendal and “is in the process of mending the technical faults that led to the environmental breaches. This however will take some time to be completed as a significant amount of repair work is required to repair the generation units.”

A strike in 2018 left Kendal’s infrastructure damaged.

“Eskom is committed to addressing the emission issues at Kendal and is in the process of doing so. An instruction to shut down the three units currently operating in non-compliance will result in significant constraints on the power generation system and would significantly increase the level of load shedding required.”

It has had to shut its Camden power plant temporarily because an ash dam, could burst, endangering local residents.

