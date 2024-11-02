Daredevils do it again

The annual Hollard Daredevil Run has done it again. Friday saw thousands of men around the country don purple speedos to run 5km, raising vital awareness about prostate and testicular cancer. This nationwide phenomenon, which first started 15 years ago, raises funds for the Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA) and the Prostate Cancer Foundation of South Africa to be used for testing in under-resourced areas and increase awareness, support and research.

This year, individuals, corporates, schools, tertiary educational institutions, sports clubs and communities stepped up once again for this worthy cause, with an estimated 6 000 runners registering countrywide. From Cape Town, Despatch, Gonubie and Bethlehem to Durban, Secunda, Potchefstroom, Thohoyandou and Sedgefield, brave men took to the streets with a bold mission to raise awareness about the importance of screening and early detection. For the third consecutive year, game rangers took an even tougher stance by running through the Kruger National Park. Corporate participation in this event has also grown year on year, with businesses around the country helping to enable a culture that sees men talk more openly and take responsibility for their health. This annual event empowers South African men to rather be sure, than unsure, when it comes to their health.

“Wearing a speedo in public requires courage, just as it takes courage to take charge of your health by getting regular screenings and staying informed. The Hollard Daredevil Run is dedicated to every man and boy in South Africa affected by cancer or looking to spread awareness. By shining a light on men's health, Hollard is enabling men to take control of their future well-being,” said Allistair Khanyi, Head of Brand and Communications at Hollard. Prostate cancer will affect one in six men in their lifetime, and by 2030, it is expected to be the most common cancer among men in South Africa. Black African men face a 60% higher risk of developing prostate cancer compared to other population groups. The survival rate in men whose prostate cancer is detected early enough is 95%. Although less common, testicular cancer remains the leading cancer among young men aged 15 to 35, impacting about 1 in 250 males. If treated early, the cure rate rises for testicular cancer can be as high as 98%. “Thank you to all the brave participants of the 2024 Hollard Daredevil Run. Together, we are making a meaningful impact in the fight against prostate and testicular cancer,” said Khanyi.