David Makhura has become the third premier to contract Covid-19 as infections surge in his province

David Makhura has become the third premier to come down with the Covid-19 virus, as his province battles a sudden surge in infections. “When I spoke to him this morning, he said that he was doing well, he wasn’t in any difficulty,” said his spokesperson Thabo Masebe. Makura found out yesterday that he tested positive for Covid-19, this after experiencing mild symptoms on Wednesday. He has decided to self-quarantine and work from home. “Given the fact that I only have mild symptoms, I will continue to ensure that the provincial executive council and provincial Coronavirus Command Council respond adequately to weather the storm of the pandemic in order to save more lives,” he said in a statement.

Other premiers who contracted Covid-19 are Job Mokgoro, from North West, and Alan Winde, from the Western Cape.

This comes as Gauteng yesterday registered 81 546 cases, of which 38045 are from Johannesburg.

Joburg’s region D, which includes Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville and Protea Glen has the highest number of cases with 8327.

The City of Johannesburg F has the second number of cases at 7717, and 234 deaths. Region E which consists of Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove and Houghton by Friday had 6004 cases.

The City of Johannesburg’s Region B, which includes Randburg, Rosebank, Emmarentia, Greenside, Melville, Mayfair, Northcliff, Parktown and Parktown North, had 4292 cases.

Ekurhuleni had 18100 cases.

Makhura was not the only famous Joburger to announce having come down with the Covid-19 virus.

Musician AKA, whose real name is Keirnan Forbes, said on his Twitter page on Friday that he had tested positive for the virus.

“This just shows you that the virus doesn’t choose, anybody can get it,” said Masebe.

The Saturday Star