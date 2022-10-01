DBE confident about bold new subject roll-out plans including coding and robotics at primary school level

Johannesburg - The department of Basic Education's (DBE) plans to fully introduce 38 new subjects by 2025 received the thumbs-up. In a speech to Parliament, Minister Angie Motshekga said the “Three-Stream Curriculum Model” for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, which includes coding and robotics for Grades R-3 and 7. The CAPS for occupational subjects for Grades 8 and 9, have been developed and submitted to Umalusi for appraisal and quality assurance.

Story continues below Advertisement

The bold curriculum will also see the introduction of a new FET-level subject, marine sciences. “We can now report that the first cohort of the learners taking this subject, will sit for the first NSC examination, which includes marine sciences. We are continuing expanding the establishment of Focus Schools to cater for learners with special talents and aptitudes across a wide range of scholastic endeavours. “These schools constitute a legislatively distinct category of public schools that offer a specialised curriculum,” she said.

DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlangu said some of the subjects were already being taught at some schools across the country. “These subjects have been taught since 2018. We are confident that the teachers who have been trained are up to the task. We will continue to train more educators as they enter the system and will be ready for the full roll-out in 2025,” he said. Chief director for mathematics and science, Seliki Tlhabane, said the aim of the three-stream model is to help learners get a better education and into jobs.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Under the current system, which the department calls the academic stream, the simple goal is to get learners through matric and into universities or other institutions of higher learning. “The focus on academics, technical or vocational skills have gained the reputation of being ‘lesser' than academic pursuits in SA, but these kind of jobs deliver real value to society and help artisans earn a livelihood,” he said. Executive director at the National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa), Basil Manuel said he couldn’t fault the idea and had long felt that the current curriculum was too academic and that many learners had fallen through the cracks because they were unable to cope.

Story continues below Advertisement

“These learners cannot secure jobs. They cannot improve their lives. Studies showed that 25% of learners are not academically gifted. Around 10% are special-school kids and others are barely managing. We have wanted the curriculum to accommodate every child,” he said. Manuel also warned that if DBE’s plans were to succeed, more Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges needed to be opened. “I also feel that at the end of Grade 9, these learners are too young to go into a college environment. They don’t get the guidance that they would from an educator at a school and some do find this switch challenging. It’s not to say they cannot complete matric,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisement

And while DBE was confident of its current and future educators to teach the new subjects, Manuel said this was the perfect opportunity to get people from the various trades to get involved. “Enough is just a number. We may have enough educators but do we have enough adequately trained educators? We need appropriate teachers to teach these new subjects. This is where you can bring in tradespeople. Upskill them. I doubt this avenue has been explored fully,” he said. Manuel also questioned whether DBE would have the necessary resources in place by 2025.

“We will need new schools, new classrooms, and proper equipment. There is already a backlog in terms of the number of schools. At some of the schools where subjects like robotics and coding are piloted, theft occurred, so there’s also the issue of adequate security. “DBE hasn’t repaired the schools that were damaged in the riots and floods. It’s a tall order but it needs to be done,” Manuel added. He said a recent visit to India opened his eyes as to what can be done when there is the political will.