Despite drop in form over the last few years, Man United is still the most loved sports team in SA

Johannesburg - Despite their drop in form over the last few years, Manchester United football team is still loved worldwide. Particularly in South Africa. Research by leading International sports analytics company Betsperts recently has revealed that the Red Devils are the most loved sports team in South Africa.

The English giants feature as the most loved in a whopping 50 countries around the world, including South Africa, China, Indonesia, Pakistan and India. The research by Betsperts revealed the most valuable sports teams in the world, as well as the most popular teams per country and those with the biggest followings on social media. Man United also feature high up on the list of the sports teams with the biggest following on social media, and are listed number 11 among the most valuable sports teams in the world.

Manchester United's Jadon Sancho celebrates after scoring 1-0 goal against Liverpool FC with his teammate Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay and Fred during the 'The Match Bangkok Century Cup 2022' pre-season football match. Picture by EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT. All round, however, the most loved sports team in the world is Spanish giants Real Madrid, who are loved by 53 countries in the world, followed by Man United, Barcelona, Paris St-Germain, Chelsea, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Arsenal, and the Golden State Warriors, who all feature in the top ten. Real Madrid also holds the title for the sports team with the most social media following in the world with over 278.89 million followers across social media combined, while The Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable sports team in the world - worth over $5.07 billion. Austin Harper, Co-Founder of Betsperts told the Saturday Star this week that a number of factors were taken into consideration when compiling the list.

“Our study aimed to pinpoint the sports teams with the biggest following around the world, taking into consideration several factors - including monthly searches on Google between March 2021 and February 2022, according to Google Ads Keyword Planner,” said Harper. “Using this data, we revealed that Manchester United was South Africa’s favourite team, as well as in 49 other countries.” There are millions of Manchester United fans across the globe. File image. Harper said he wasn’t surprised by the love that the English club had from South Africans, who have long supported Man United.

“Manchester United are one of the most successful teams in English football over the past 30 years, and fans all over the world have grown up watching them dominate in the Premier League,” said Harper. “Although their fortunes aren’t quite as glamorous as they were a decade ago, United have built strong connections in South Africa - with pre-season tours of the country in 2006, 2008, and 2012 to note. “A Manchester United fan club was first inaugurated in South Africa back in 1990 - even before the years of the glittering English Premier League and continued United dominance.

“In the present day clubs are split across major cities including Cape Town, Durban, and Johannesburg.” While Man United seems to be the most loved in South Africa, Real Madrid proved to have the biggest global appeal. “The top 5 global teams with the biggest social media following are Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, Paris-Saint Germain, and Juventus - which all happen to be soccer teams,” said Harper.