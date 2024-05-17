On Thursday, deputy minister for Higher Education, Buti Manamela, attended the Vuselela TVET College graduation ceremony. As the graduates were dressed in their graduation apparel, Manamela told students that getting an education and earning a qualification is a milestone.

This year, 946 students graduated at Vuselela TVET College. Picture: DHET (Facebook). “I always take pleasure in attending graduation ceremonies. To graduate is an achievement. Today, we gather to celebrate a monumental achievement, the graduation of remarkable students of Vuselela TVET College. “This moment marks the culmination of years of hard work, dedication and resilience. Each one of you, has faced unique challenges and triumph along the way; and it is these experiences that have shaped who you are today,” said Manamela. Manamela was part of the dignitaries, who conferred students with their qualifications. This year, the college boasts 946 graduates.

Manamela explained that the Department of Higher Education and Training is on the verge of ensuring that a bulk number of TVET college graduates are provided with work opportunities in order to get work experience. “The DHET is working closely with our 21 Sector Education and Training Authorities to ensure that at least 20 000 N6 graduates are provided with the opportunity to be placed in the workplace for a period of 18 months, so that you can qualify for the national diploma. My appeal is for you to make optimal use of this opportunity,” said Manamela. Manamela told students to foster and be agents of education, innovation and change in their communities and the workplace. He additionally said, students must embrace the spirit of lifelong learning.