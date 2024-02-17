Diamond mine mogul calls for white South Africans to repent and unite with black South Africans

Founder of Tariomix and diamond mogul Louis Liebenberg has called for white people and Afrikaners to unite with black South Africans as a matter of urgency to avoid a bloodbath. In a recent video posted on social media, the mining tycoon addresses the recent developments in Groblersdal in Limpopo where two Afrikaners, Pieter Groenewald and Stephan Greef - and owners of a security company - allegedly assaulted a 30-year-old Veneruru Kavari, a security guard, and set dogs on him.

The incident also sparked a new wave of racial tensions in the area. The two were arrested earlier this month after they allegedly beat up their 30-year-old security guard and unleashed their dog on him. This week, the Groblersdal Magistrate’s Court denied the pair bail.

When handing down his ruling, magistrate Bongi Mashele indicated that it was not in the interest of justice that they be released on bail. Reflecting on the recent developments and boiling tension, Liebenberg, who in the past has been remorseful about his own prejudices, said only white people could stop what was happening, adding they must repent “in order to be accepted for their own discrimination”. “Unity is needed. We need to unite and repent from our role in fuelling racial tensions. We need people with good hearts in order to achieve peace in Groblersdal as the situation there can easily get out of hand, if we as the Afrikaner community continue to fuel racial tensions and treat our black brothers and sisters this way,” he said.

The two accused face charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Last year, Liebenberg denied accusations that he was a racist. He was also accused of making “racist” fun of President Cyril Ramaphosa following a social media video clip imitating the president’s speech patterns. Liebernberg said he never intended to ridicule the president but was merely sharing a light-hearted observation.