Dig Deep and ‘lag’ your way up that corporate ladder with Savanna Premium Cider

Johannesburg – The end of the year is fast approaching, and every South African knows that it means drinks “ne bozza yakho”, and “Siyavanna South Ahh mos”. This also means that the thirteenth cheque can come in handy and it is time to lag like your bonus depends on it. So it is time to “lag” as hard as you can at all those boss jokes, all the way to that thirteenth cheque, and that corner office.

Savanna Premium Cider has been serving up crisp, dry punchlines since forever, and this new Siyavanna Boss Jokes campaign is no different as it offers a witty perspective on bonus season in South Ahh! Consumers can now get ready for some in-Cider trading with funny man Mpho Popps, who will run a national trade, buy, and dial competition for consumers to stand a chance to win one of 10 Dezemba cash bonuses. And whether you are choking from all the joking, crying, or really don’t know what is going on, start “lagging” your way up the corporate ladder and watch various characters come to life to try and land that bonus.

This campaign, says Siyavanna, we get you Benneton the repeater, Benson the crier, Karen the clueless and Clifford the choker, to name but a few. “Now and again, you think, ‘oh no, is that me?’ Or, I have been there myself. It amplifies the crisp, witty perspective on the complexity of work relationships, especially between employee and boss," says Kayla Hendricks, Savanna senior brand manager. "We are always looking for uniquely South African perspectives to land the brand's iconic crisp and witty humour in a fresh way. With this lovely insight (we've all fake-laughed at least once), we've managed to balance staying true to the brand's positioning, with timely relevance as we head into the last bit of the year and bonus season,” Maxine Selmer-Olsen, strategist at Grey Advertising Africa, said. Savanna Premium Cider, it's dry, but you can drink it.

#SiyavannaSA Savanna promotes responsible drinking. Not for persons under 18. For more information, follow Savanna's social media channels or go to www.savanna.co.za