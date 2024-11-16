Disney Africa and Reach For A Dream launch The Disney Dream Room

The Walt Disney Company Africa and Reach For A Dream have collaborated to create the latest Dream Room for children and young people in hospitals. The Disney Dream Room officially opened this week at Pholosong Regional Hospital in Johannesburg with representatives from The Walt Disney Company, Reach For A Dream, Gauteng Department of Health, hospital management and staff, as well as a special surprise appearance from Mickey Mouse himself.

Building on The Walt Disney Company’s $100 million commitment to help reimagine the patient experience in children’s hospitals around the world, this 45th Dream Room from the Reach For A Dream initiative is located in paediatric ward 6B of Pholosong Regional Hospital that serves up to 10 000 ill children and young people from the region of KwaTsaDuza in Ekurhuleni each year. Fulfilling the need for greater therapeutic outcomes and dignified healthcare for patients at their most vulnerable time, the project includes the renovation of the ward, the installation of a therapy room and a unique and playful garden area. Senior Vice President and General Manager of The Walt Disney Company Africa, Christine Service, said Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars characters and worlds have been incorporated throughout the space, through unique mural artwork, therapy aides and in the outdoor space, creating opportunities for patients and their families to experience Moments that Matter when they need it the most.

“The Walt Disney Company has a special role to play in bringing joy and peace of mind to all. At the very core of our social purpose is delivering comfort and strength to children and young people in challenging times, such as serious illness. The Disney Dream Room is a great example of this purpose in action, as our much-loved storytelling and characters come together to inspire and create positive experiences and emotional resilience.” Head of Fundraising for Reach For A Dream, Says Natalie Lazaris, said: “At Reach For A Dream, we believe that every child deserves moments of joy, especially during challenging times. Partnering with Disney Africa on the Disney Dream Room allows us to bring the magic of beloved stories to children in a way that lifts their spirits and nurtures hope. “With over 45 Dream Rooms across the country, we've seen firsthand the profound impact these spaces have on young patients and their families, offering a sanctuary where they can find courage, comfort, and moments of pure joy. The Disney Dream Room at Pholosong Regional Hospital continues this legacy, creating a space that provides not only an escape but also the strength to face each day with renewed hope.”

Dr Mkhulu Selepe, on behalf of the MEC of The Department of Health said: “This partnership between the Gauteng Department of Health, Reach for a Dream, and The Walt Disney Company is a testament to the remarkable achievements that are made possible when the public and private sectors collaborate. It is a living example of what shared responsibility, dedication, and compassion can create - a space that will leave a lasting impact on the lives of every child who walks through its doors. We reaffirm our commitment to building a healthcare system that does more than just treat illness. Let us build a system that heals hearts, lifts spirits, and embrace the courage and dreams of every child who enters our doors." Each room is staffed by a resident psychology graduate, who organises various fun and educational activities to ensure that the children not only enjoy themselves but meet their developmental milestones.​