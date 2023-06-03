Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSaturday StarNewsSportWorldOpinionTravelCanvas48 Hours
Independent Online | Saturday Star
Search IOL
IOLSaturday StarNewsSportWorldOpinionTravelCanvas48 Hours
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, June 3, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Do we have too many teachers, as DBE claims?

Picture by Ayanda Ndamane/ African News Agency (ANA).

Picture by Ayanda Ndamane/ African News Agency (ANA).

Published 1h ago

Share

Editorial

Johannesburg - A bonanza awaits South African teachers, particularly those at the start of their careers – a bounty of almost R240 000, on top of an annual salary of around R625 000 to teach in Britain, from September this year.

It’s part of a bid by the British government to attract teachers, especially from countries with historic ties to the UK. Moves are afoot to recognise teaching qualifications South African and other qualifying countries on the same level as those from Europe, the US, Australia and New Zealand.

It is wonderful news for our teachers and a massive affirmation of the quality of teachers our universities produce. Our own Department of Basic Education is encouraging South African teachers to consider the UK scheme because we apparently have more teachers than we need.

Which, of course, begs the question: if we have too many and those that we do have – and even those who can’t get jobs here - are literally of international quality, then why do we have such appalling matric results? Why are 81% of our Grade 4s unable to read for meaning in any language, according to the most recent Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS)?

More on this

If our teachers are good enough, which they apparently are, then where does the problem lie? It can’t only be the children, certainly not at that scope and scale of dysfunction. It can’t only be the parents. It has to be what is happening in the classroom.

Ergo, the fault has to lie with the department. Either, our teachers aren’t as good as the department claims they are – and should be properly managed. Or, they aren’t properly resourced, and there aren’t enough of them to make inroads into this major issue of early literacy.

It isn’t rocket science, but then again, neither is our matric pass rate.

Related Topics:

Department of Basic EducationschoolsChild DevelopmentMatrics

Share

SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe