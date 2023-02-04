Do your worst! Shannon Esra and Kate Liquorish team up once again for new Netflix comedy

Johannesburg - South African actress Shannon Esra says she is delighted to have teamed up with actress Kate Liquorish again in her latest project. The Lioness actress worked with Liquorish in her new feature film “Do Your Worst” which will debut on Netflix soon.

The two worked closely in local hit series “Still Breathing”, and now have combined to bring South Africans and the world a comedy feature film. “It’s always such a treat to work with Kate,” Esra told the Saturday Star this week. Lioness actress Shannon Esra has teamed up with Kate Liquorish in her new feature film “Do Your Worst” which will debut on Netflix soon. Supplied image. “She is a consummate professional and she is so smart and funny. A real pleasure to work on something funny. As you know Still Breathing was a highly emotional series - so it was terrific to share such a light creative space together.

“Kate is such a generous scene partner and we have such a great time playing out various ideas for a scene. Do Your Worst, which will debut soon on Netflix soon is directed by Sam Nell and produced by Bongiwe Selane.” The comedy follows a failing actress who is dealing with a toxic best friend, some seriously bad decisions, being kicked out of the place her parents have been letting her live in, trying to find the right romantic partner, and turning 40 all at the same time. Lioness actress Shannon Esra has teamed up with Kate Liquorish in her new feature film “Do Your Worst” which will debut on Netflix soon. Supplied image. She says movie lovers can expect plenty of laughter.

“They can expect a whole lot of laughs, but also a surprising amount of heart in this little rom-com. The film is a refreshing, light, but also a sincere piece of cinema. Oh and also a lot of wine-drinking.” The feature film was shot in just 18 days, says Esra. “Madness, I tell you. It was joyous from start to finish - couple of challenges along the way - but so delightful in every way imaginable, creatively and personally.”

Esra, one of South Africa’s most renowned actresses says it didn’t take her long to agree to feature in “Do Your Worst” as she was excited to work alongside Nell and Selane. Lioness actress Shannon Esra has teamed up with Kate Liquorish in her new feature film “Do Your Worst” which will debut on Netflix soon. Supplied image. “Sam Nell is our hilarious, brilliant, and insanely smart director, and Bongiwe Selane is our visionary producer who so steadfastly believes in this film. I leapt at the chance to work with Sam and Bongi the second I read the script. It’s not often that you laugh out loud and continue to cackle quietly through a script. “Also, this was something so different for me to sink my teeth into. As actors, we are always looking outside of ourselves for the next challenge, and this film hit on every level for me.”