Doctor’s bike ride for pads

Cape Town 24-8-22 Cape-Town-based FemConnect and Gauteng-based Team Free Sanitary Pads are joining forces to spearhead a protest tomorrow to call on the government to take urgent action and completely eradicate period poverty. In a month's time Professor Adam Mohamed will set off on a journey that will impact the lives of thousands of school children. His journey will cut through the Free State, through the towns of Hebron, Bethlehem, Clarens and Harrismith. Then he will pass into Kwazulu Natal, heading south to Durban.

It is a journey of 600 kilometres which the Head of Internal Medicine at Charlotte Maxeke hospital in Johannesburg, plans to cover on a bicycle in a day and half. He will leave on March 17, just after afternoon prayers, ride through the night and arrive in Durban at about 7pm the next day. The purpose of the ride is to raise money, half a million rand to be precise, that will provide between 2000 and 2500 school children with sanitary pads, for two and three years.

“It is going to take us all out of our comfort zone, I personally have only ridden a maximum of 240 kilometres non stop on a bike. This is meant to be hard, it will be hard for us as it is hard for those girls,” says Mohamed, adding that the funds raised will be given to the Live2Give foundation, that he and several friends founded. The money raised will help school girls in the Eldorado park area, which Mohamed says has been neglected and suffers from deep poverty. Every month not just in South Africa but across the world, poverty is forcing pupils to skip school because their families can't afford menstrual hygiene products. Often they are forced to stay at home to escape shame and embarrassment.

Cape Town 31-8-2020 A community worker from Atlantis is reaching out to young women in his community and calling on men to show their support for his sanitary pads drive.Over the last few weeks Tashwell Adams, 31, has been working hard to raise donations of 1500 sanitary packs to help sukkeling young women in his community..pic supplied Last year the World Health Organisation called for menstruation to be recognised as a health and not a hygiene issue. Besides access to products, the WHO said that women, girls and other people who menstruate needed access to education, water, sanitation and disposal facilities. "To live, study and work in an environment in which menstruation is seen as positive and healthy, not something to be ashamed of; and to fully participate in work and social activities”, a statement issued by the WHO read. A recent United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) report estimated that one in 10 girls in sub-Saharan Africa missed school while on their period.

In the communities that Mohamed provides sanitary pads, he believes that over half of them don’t have access to clean water, which makes them vulnerable to infection. “So on average they are losing three to five days of not going to school. And when you are in a disadvantaged school, and you lose three to five days, you are never going to get out of that hole. “The stories you hear, there was one girl when she got her period at school she ran to the toilet and stayed there until school was over.”

The cost, he says of providing sanitary pads to a learner comes to between R13 and R14 a month. So far Mohamed says that between five and six friends have committed themselves to the cycle ride. They have done other similar challenges before, including a relay race to Durban two years ago. “We are really a bunch of friends that got together and said let's do this,” he explains.

But this challenge is likely to be their most demanding. Besides a day and half spent in the saddle, they will also have to deal with poor road conditions. The Free State has some of the worst potholes in the country. But Mohamed is determined to follow through with the ride, no matter what. “If I can do 600 kilometres, what is stopping me from doing 1500 kilometres to Cape Town.”