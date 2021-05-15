Donkey slaughter a threat to world population as demand for their skins reach record levels

Millions of donkeys continue to be slaughtered for their hides to meet the rising demand for traditional Chinese medicine.

Over the last decade, donkey populations have plummeted around the world as demand for their skins reach record levels.

World Donkey Day was commemorated last weekend, but there was very little to celebrate.

Donkeys continue to be slaughtered around the world at a rapid rate to feed the “cruel demand” for their skins in Asian countries, highly-prized as a medicinal tonic to prevent ageing and boost the immune system.

A new report by the Donkey Sanctuary has indicated that the huge spike in the culling of donkeys could lead to half the world’s donkey populations being wiped out in the next five years.

It is estimated that 4.8m donkey hides a year are needed to satisfy the demand for a gelatin-based traditional medicine called ejiao, according to the report.

Donkeys that were saved recently from likely slaughter for the Chinese medicine market were taken to Kloof and Highway SPCA. Kloof and Highway SPCA's Barbara Patrick and Siya Ntuli with a baby donkey. Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency(ANA)

At the current pace, the global donkey population of 44m would be halved over the next five years, the report warns.

Demand is so high that even pregnant mares, young foals, and sick and injured donkeys are being rounded up for slaughter, and since injury and illness often do not affect the quality of the hide, traders have little incentive to ensure humane treatment.

Donkey populations in Brazil have declined by 28% since 2007, by 37% in Botswana, and by 53% in Kyrgyzstan, and there are fears the populations in Kenya and Ghana could also be decimated by the skin trade.

In China, donkey numbers have fallen by 76% since 1992, with the country turning to global imports to fill the gap.

South Africa is one of the very few countries where the donkey population has increased, despite a large number of donkeys being slaughtered in the country each year.

The Council of Equine and Equestrian Professionals South Africa (CEEPSA), a non-profit company that protects the welfare of all equine animals, including donkeys, said South Africa’s increase in their donkey population was due to communities breeding them.

“Rural towns currently have a lot of donkeys grazing around, and it's then easy to steal them during the night time,” said Allister Jack, executive director for equity programmes and development at CEEPSA.

“Sometimes they are transported across the borders, for example to Lesotho, where they are then slaughtered and their skins exported from there. This has been going on for at least the last ten years.

“With our current community programmes, we are busy with a census programme in rural areas to determine how many donkeys we have per municipal area,” Jack said.

But, while the donkey population is on the increase in South Africa, they continue to be slaughtered at a rapid rate.

Donkeys are an integral part of rural families as transportation. Sometimes the only assets and pride these communities have are their donkeys, said Allister Jack of the Council of Equine and Equestrian Professionals South Africa.

The SPCA and traffic police in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands recently rescued just over 100 donkeys which were being taken to Lesotho, where they would have been slaughtered for their skins and exported.

“Currently in overseas markets, donkey skins are of great value,” said Jack.

“The skins from the donkeys in the rural areas are of good quality. These skins are predominantly used for oriental medicine.

“While there isn’t a threat of extinction as yet, we still need to protect them.

“Donkeys are an integral part of families in rural areas because they are predominantly used for transportation within disadvantaged communities. Sometimes the only assets and pride these communities have are their donkeys.

“They are part of communities’ households and used for transportation as well as for ploughing the land for the cultivation of grain and other produce used to feed the community, as well as farm animals.

“Donkeys are also a commodity that can be sold to other communities as a source of income,” Jack said.

He said the organisation was doing all it could to protect donkeys in South Africa.

“The culling of donkeys needs to stop.”

“Stealing donkeys has a direct impact on the livelihood of people in our communities.

“We are working on strengthening the relationship between people and their local municipalities to help them to protect and, where necessary, rehabilitate their donkeys,” he said.

Jack said the programme was establishing community stables and rehabilitation centres in rural areas.

“The aim is to empower communities to take ownership of their donkeys and horses. This forms part of our economic empowerment programme for the youth and women who are unemployed.

“These animals can be used very successfully for tourism,” Jack said.

Communities and local municipalities are encouraged to get into contact with CEEPSA to help them set up rehabilitation centres, assist with rehoming, and general best practices when it comes to donkey welfare.

For more information on CEEPSA, visit their website or call 082 510 0138.

The Saturday Star