Don’t bin in, recycle it...start with paper - it’s easy

From parcels and packaging to excess food, the festive season can be wasteful. But it doesn’t need to be.

December is a perfect time to declutter and set some green goals to reduce your impact on the planet. The Paper Manufacturers Association of South Africa (Pamsa) aims to promote the use of paper and paper packaging. Paper is not only recyclable, it is also renewable. Made from the wood fibre of farmed trees that are replanted with new trees after harvesting, paper is one of the most eco-friendly wrapping and packing materials. Thanks to the green efforts of mindful citizens, businesses, schools and the recycling industry, South Africa recycled just less than 1.3 million tonnes of paper and paper packaging in 2022. If baled and laid out, this would cover 161 rugby fields, fill 1 502 Olympic-sized swimming pools or weigh as much as 208 553 mature African elephants.

More importantly, a ton of recycled paper can save up to three cubic metres of landfill space. 2022’s paper recycling volumes saved 3.8 million cubic metres of landfill space and ensured that the paper industry could re-use the fibre in cardboard boxes, grocery bags, egg boxes, newspapers and tissue products. Sadly, a significant amount of recyclable paper and packaging is thrown away with food or garden waste, ending up in a landfill. Pamsa gives us four tips that will keep us greener and our planet cleaner:

Re-use or recycle but don’t just bin it: Paper items such as used office paper, cardboard boxes and brown paper bags are recyclable and a sought-after fibre source for the recycling industry. Re-use what you can, or put your wastepaper and other recyclables out for recycling collectors. Make sure it’s clean and dry, and separate from any food or wet waste. Wrap those gifts wisely: Instagram and Facebook are filled with great ideas to wrap gifts, from using simple brown kraft paper, glass jars to fabric scraps. It’s best to steer clear of foil-based wrapping papers that are not recyclable. Pretty gift bags are great too as they can re-used by the recipients. Gift your home a recycling system: It doesn’t have to be fancy, expensive, or complicated. Just use separate bins or boxes and label them for paper, plastic, cans, and glass.

Paper must be kept clean and dry to prevent early degradation of the natural fibres. Decide what you will do with your recycling: separate it for a waste collector or drop it at a recycling centre. Get to know what paper is recyclable and what is not. Recyclable:

Wrapping paper that is not laminated, embellished or foil based Office paper Cardboard boxes

Grocery bags (Checkers Sixty60, Pick ‘n Pay ASAP, Woolworths Dash and so on) Paper takeaway bags and pizza boxes – remove all food residue Beverage cartons – both long-life milk and juice and refrigerated

Paper coffee and soft drink cups Magazines and newspaper Paper packaging for cereal, toothpaste, medicine and cosmetics without plastic laminates or excessive foil embellishments.

Not recyclable: Foil gift wrapping and foil lined boxes Wax coated or laminated boxes such as frozen food boxes

Empty cement and dog food bags Disposable nappies Carbon paper