A True South African success story is what the incredible Sun City Resort is. On December 7, 1979, Sol Kerzner, the “Sun King”, welcomed the international glitterati to his palace in the desert.

My parents took me to this place in what was known as BophuthaTswana, whose president was Lucas Mangope. Over the following 45 years I have had the pleasure and privilege of visiting this beautiful place many, many times over and my visit this past weekend reconfirmed my treasured memories of enjoying this palace of pleasures.