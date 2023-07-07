Dr Cahi Takes Durban - Exploring Umhlanga’s remarkable The Oyster Box Hotel

Johannesburg - In this Saturday Star photography series, Dr Cahi Takes Joburg, we feature the work of acclaimed Johannesburg dentist Dr. Norman Cahi. Affectionately known as the “dentist to the stars,” Cahi has a quest for learning, a thirst for knowledge, and a deep interest in his roots and the history of his past.

In the latest edition of the series, Cahi travels to The Oyster Box Hotel in Umhlanga, Durban. The award-winning 5-star luxury boutique hotel and spa and member of Leading Hotels of the World is beautifully positioned and overlooks the Indian Ocean and the iconic lighthouse. It is also acclaimed for its world-class buffet and cuisine and the hotel’s resident pet, Skabenga, the cat. “As a child, my parents would often take me to the Old Oyster Box for a lunch treat and the curry was, and still is, delicious and legendary,” Cahi said.

He explained that a few years ago, the doyenne of SA hospitality Bea Tollman bought the neglected but prime estate and “by the power of her magic she created one of South Africa’s most iconic hotels. "The resident cat Skabenga is famous in her own right too, as is the pack of food grabbing monkeys,” Cahi said. “A few days spent at this über luxury hotel is medicine for one’s soul.”

Cahi’s passion for photography comes from his passion to capture moments in time. This journey has taken him on a journey across colourful Joburg which he shares with his hundreds of friends and followers on social media each week. Cahi has dedicated his life to oral healthcare for 40 years and is one of the pioneers for teeth-whitening and cosmetic dentistry in South Africa. Together with his daughter Chelsea, and prosthodontist brother Emile, he runs the Cahi Dental & Prosthodontic Practice in Parktown North. Most notably, the family have been working with the Miss SA Foundation for about seven years after they were approached by beauty queen Claudia Henkel, who held the title in 2004 and has worked for the organisation to provide dental care to the finalists.