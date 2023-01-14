Dr Frene Ginwala: SA loses another giant as stalwart hailed as an iconic leaders of the nation’s liberation struggle

Johannesburg - A baobab has fallen. This is how the death of South Africa’s first Speaker of a democratic parliament, Dr Frene Ginwala, has been described. Ginwala died on Thursday evening at the age of 90, following a stroke two weeks ago. Tributes continue to pour in for the stalwart, who has been hailed as one of the foremost iconic leaders of South Africa’s struggle for liberation. President Cyril Ramaphosa hailed Ginwala as a leader who “epitomised the ethos and expectations of our then fledgling Constitution”. Renowned film producer Anant Singh described Ginwala as a trailblazer who laid the foundation for the workings of the post-apartheid parliament. She was highly respected by Members of Parliament and the South African public during her tenure, which spanned the first 10 years of democracy.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Nelson Mandela Foundation described the icon as “someone who served Nelson Mandela with distinction in different capacities. She was a formidable person,” according to chief executive Sello Hatang. “Madiba had the greatest respect for her. And, of course, we will never forget her contribution to the Foundation as one of our founding trustees.” Outgoing President Nelson Mandela, accompanied by Graça Machel, kisses parliamentary Speaker Frene Ginwala on their arrival at Parliament for the last time on June 14, 1999, as South Africa's second democratically elected parliament met for the first time to formally elect Thabo Mbeki as the country’s new president. Picture: Mike Hutchings Reuters “Her voice was always strong and critical,” Hatang continued. “We’ve been honoured in the last year to work with her family on ensuring the preservation of her personal archive. She will not be forgotten. We join with many in saying hamba kahle to an outstanding South African.”

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba joined the throng of praise for Ginwala, saying she served South Africa with excellence. “Dr Ginwala was instrumental in arranging many significant changes in Parliament that included opening up a previously austere, racially exclusive, male-dominated and remote institution to the people at large. She commanded high respect among Members of Parliament and the people of South Africa through her time as a public servant. South Africa would do well to remember people like Dr Ginwala, who led with dignity and integrity. Her exemplary dedication to serving her country,” Mashaba said. Dr Frene Ginwala at her office in Parliament. Picture: Rogan Ward. Founder and President Emeritus of the IFP, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, described Ginwala as “an exceptional South African, who dedicated much of her life to the country’s struggle for democracy. She was a model Speaker, who transcended party lines, always putting the people’s best interests first.”

Story continues below Advertisement

During her storied career, Ginwala served the nation in various capacities, including as a lawyer, academic, political leader, activist, and journalist. Of special significance is her contribution to the drafting of South Africa’s Constitution, heralded across the world and affirming the rights of all to dignity, equality and freedom. The advisory council and staff of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (CASAC) called Ginwala “an ANC stalwart, but also a great constitutionalist and a champion for gender equality and the rights of women. As such, she was a role model for strong, principled women everywhere, and was held in very high esteem globally”. Born on April 25, 1932, in Johannesburg, Ginwala’s pursuit of social justice and equality began at an early age. She left the country to pursue her studies in Bachelor of Laws at the University of London. She would later complete her Doctorate in Philosophy at the University of Oxford before returning to South Africa in the 1950s to carry on with the liberation struggle programmes and activities of the Congress Movement.

Story continues below Advertisement