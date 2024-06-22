Dr Grobler’s eye mask opens up a whole new world

A simple eye-like mask can open a new dimension of physics – seeing without your eyes. At a four-day event that is set to take place between July 2 and July 5 in Norwood, Johannesburg, Dr Lizelle Grobler will test the limits of human anatomy by “seeing without the use of your eyes" with just a decorated eye-like mask.

In a video, Grobler demonstrates the fascinating, awe-inspiring and immeasurable physics of the human eye by wearing an eye mask that enables real-life vision without the use of the naked human eye. But, how is this kind of physics and biology possible? Grobler explained that the human mind is a powerful organ, and when one believes in something, it actually comes into realisation. “We do not see with our eyes, but our brains or, specifically, with our visual cortex. The eyes are just a projector sending light and more data to the brain. However, using the eyes to see is the easy way, but it is definitely not the only way. This is no strange phenomenon, it is simply science, biology and concentration. We were created with a very powerful mind. We believe that it is possible to see with a mask because not seeing is believing; rather, believing is seeing,” she said.

Grobler explained that attending 10-day training in Germany last November unlocked a non-existent science portal. "Eyeless vision, panoptic vision, extraocular vision, or in some parts of the world 'midbrain activation', is the ability to see without using the physical eyes. You may already know from your biology lessons at school that it is not your physical eyes that see. Light impulses received with the help of your eyes are instead sent to your visual cortex and combined into the image you see. Every person can learn to activate their brain's 'centre of direct information perception', which sees without eyes," said Grobler. The forensic psychophysiologist and PhD holder in metaphysical science described the first time she experienced eyeless vision, “It was probably the most amazing experience of my life; that first moment, when I had to close my eyes inside the mask because of the bright light coming through. I don't know what I expected, but I could see in high definition as if the mask was never there,” she said.